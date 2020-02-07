New website creation platform delivers advanced capabilities for web professionals

Since its launch in 2007, cloud-based platform Wix has established itself as a favorite of people who want to build their own websites.

Now though the company is branching out with the launch of Editor X, a new platform aimed at designers, web professionals and agencies. It offers advanced design and layout capabilities. With tools such as a wide, flexible canvas allowing the use of modern CSS technologies with precise drag and drop, so web creators can control the exact position of each element -- regardless of the screen size of the device.

"We understand the evolving needs of designers and their clients, and we innovate to address their sophisticated demands and diverse requirements," says Wix co-founder and CEO Avishai Abrahami. "Wix has established itself as a leader in the DIY market, and at the same time we are enabling those who build websites for others. Editor X is the solution for these users with more complex design needs."

Among the platform's features are an advanced two-dimensional layouting system based on CSS Grid, docking that anchors elements to a specific position as the viewport changes, and the ability to scale media and fonts.

Flex Layouter is a smart layouting system using Flexbox technology for automatic reorganization of content while resizing. In addition advanced sizing control defines an element as fixed or fluid, using wide support for modern CSS units. The Wix Design System features sections with built-in responsive behavior matched to the color palette of the site. There's also drag and drop functionality for all advanced tools.

Abrahami adds, "This platform offers advanced design capabilities, all the while providing the most accessible gateway to CSS. It was built to empower web creators who design across all devices, leveraging the latest technologies to bring their visions to life. Wix is built to meet any client need with the combination of Editor X, the ability to code if necessary, and the existing comprehensive business solutions already available from Wix."

Editor X is launching in beta, you can find out more, view some of the templates available and request access to the platform on the Wix site.