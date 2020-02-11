Majority of consumers worry about identity theft and account hijacking

No Comments

identity theft hacker

A steady stream of data breaches has led most consumers to worry about the online crimes that lead to identity theft and account takeovers.

A new report from F-Secure shows almost nine out of 10 consumers are at least somewhat worried about their bank accounts being hacked to steal money (89 percent), online shopping fraud (87 percent), and someone committing a crime with their identity (87 percent).

Women report that they worry more about the threat of cybercrime and identity theft, while men are more likely to admit to having actually experienced it.

Around the world, internet users in Brazil are by far the most likely to report they have been personally affected by cybercrime (76 percent) followed by the US (62 percent) and Sweden (52 percent), while just about a third of Germans (34 percent) have dealt with cyber crime in their family.

"Every data breach is a reminder that protecting private data requires more than securing our devices," says Olli Bliss, F-Secure's consumer security business development manager. "Consumers sense the risks but can feel powerless about their ability to keep track of all the potential risks that come from having multiple accounts with banks, credit cards, online services, social media platforms, webmail providers, and more."

F-Secure is launching a new Identity Theft Checker that allows you to see if your email address has been exposed in nay breaches and offers advice on what steps to take if it has.

You can read more about the report's findings on the F-Secure blog.

Image credit: Frank-Peters/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Security automation is changing hiring trends

Majority of consumers worry about identity theft and account hijacking

New automation service gives companies control over hybrid cloud security

PayPal tops the list of most phished brands

Logitech G and NASCAR driver William Byron join forces to promote eracing

Customize the Windows sound scheme with Stardock's new SoundPackager 10

Demystifying penetration testing

Most Commented Stories

Linux-based Windows 12 Lite is '3x faster than Windows 10' and 'immune from ransomware'

364 Comments

Switching from Windows 7 to Ubuntu Linux is very easy, so why is Canonical making it seem so hard?

76 Comments

Microsoft uses Start menu ads to promote its Edge browser

37 Comments

System76 'Thelio Major' Ubuntu Linux desktop gets jaw-dropping 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X option

26 Comments

Search is down for Windows 10 users [Updated]

26 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.