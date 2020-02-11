Security automation is changing hiring trends

No Comments

Vacant chair

A new survey of more than 1,000 IT and IT security practitioners reveals that 51 percent now believe that automation will decrease headcount in the IT security function, an increase from 30 percent in last year's study.

The study by the Ponemon Institute, in partnership with DomainTools also finds concerns of employees about losing their jobs because of automation have increased to 37 percent over last year's 28 percent.

Yet there are continuing problems with a lack of cybersecurity skills as 69 percent of organizations' IT security functions are understaffed, a slight improvement over last year’s 75 percent.

Overall, 74 percent agree that automation enables IT security staff to focus on more serious vulnerabilities and wider network security. Interestingly, automation highlights a renewed focus on the importance of the human role in security. Only 40 percent believe automation reduces human error while half believe automation will make jobs more complex. 54 percent think automation will never replace human intuition and hands-on experience. And 74 percent (a rise from last year's 68 percent) say that automation is not capable of certain tasks done by IT security staff.

"The perspective around the effects of automated technologies for IT security continues to shift year after year," says Dr Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of the Ponemon Institute. "As adoption of automation becomes more mainstream and improves the effectiveness and efficiency of IT security staff, they are anticipating that they will be able to accomplish more with fewer bodies. What is likely is for there to be a consolidation of existing roles, rather than an elimination. This means better opportunities for employees to up-level their current skills to create more value-added roles as the human side of security remains as important as ever."

Among other findings, almost half of respondents (48 percent) are sharing threat intelligence to collaborate with industry peers. A worrying 47 percent of organizations don’t invest in training or onboarding of security personnel, and 53 percent of respondents have seen an increase in attackers’ use of automation.

The full report is available from the DomainTools site.

Image Credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Security automation is changing hiring trends

Majority of consumers worry about identity theft and account hijacking

New automation service gives companies control over hybrid cloud security

PayPal tops the list of most phished brands

Logitech G and NASCAR driver William Byron join forces to promote eracing

Customize the Windows sound scheme with Stardock's new SoundPackager 10

Demystifying penetration testing

Most Commented Stories

Linux-based Windows 12 Lite is '3x faster than Windows 10' and 'immune from ransomware'

364 Comments

Switching from Windows 7 to Ubuntu Linux is very easy, so why is Canonical making it seem so hard?

76 Comments

Microsoft uses Start menu ads to promote its Edge browser

37 Comments

System76 'Thelio Major' Ubuntu Linux desktop gets jaw-dropping 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X option

26 Comments

Search is down for Windows 10 users [Updated]

26 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.