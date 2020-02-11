New automation service gives companies control over hybrid cloud security

Enterprises are moving more of their workloads to the cloud in order to enhance their agility and responsiveness. But in the rush to develop new applications security can sometimes take a back seat.

Today Tufin is launching SecureCloud, a security policy automation service for enterprises that need to gain visibility and control over the security posture of their cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments.

The product combines and extends the functionality previously available in Tufin Orca and Tufin Iris, and unifies cloud security policy management for container, microservices and hybrid cloud environments in a single solution -- giving organizations greater visibility and control of cloud security, regardless of environment.

SecureCloud's policy automation assists DevOps and security teams by removing the need to introduce new processes or technologies that traditionally impact business agility and create friction. Tufin SecureCloud automatically generates, provisions and synchronizes security policy changes across hybrid cloud environments.

"Enterprises are rapidly moving workloads to the cloud to gain greater business agility, achieve business goals, and drive digital transformation efforts," says Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder of Tufin. "However, these new workloads often integrate with systems that reside in the data center or private cloud. With the addition of SecureCloud to the Tufin Orchestration Suite, for the first time, companies can enforce consistent policies across the entire hybrid cloud, enabling unified security policy management, regardless of environment. Tufin's policy centric, automation-based approach to managing security enables organizations to move to the cloud without compromising on security or developer productivity."

