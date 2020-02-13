Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform becomes available on IBM systems

No Comments

Red Hat and IBM

IBM and Red Hat have revealed the latest fruit of their tie-up with the announcement of general availability of Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z and LinuxONE systems.

Red Hat is already a leader in hybrid cloud and enterprise Kubernetes, with more than 1,000 customers already using the OpenShift platform to manage containers.

With the availability of OpenShift for IBM Z and LinuxONE, the agile cloud-native world of containers and Kubernetes is able to benefit from the security features, scalability and reliability of IBM's enterprise servers. OpenShift on Z and LinuxONE gives developers the flexibility to build once, and run anywhere, while being able to protect data through advanced security.

As companies build and deploy apps across hybrid multicloud environments, having access to tools that can bring automation and app management capabilities across platforms becomes more important. This news builds on IBM's previous, complementary announcements to deliver a cloud native development experience with technologies including z15, Unit Testing Tools, z/OS Container Extensions, z/OS Cloud Broker, Zowe and more.

Customers using OpenShift on IBM Z and LinuxONE can also license IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center to manage the underlying cluster infrastructure. The Cloud Infrastructure Center is an infrastructure-as-a-service offering which provides simplified infrastructure management in support of z/VM based Linux virtual machines on IBM Z and LinuxONE hardware.

You can read more on the IBM blog and there will be webinars to discuss the use of containers for IBM Z and Linux users next month.

