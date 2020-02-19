ADATA launches super fast and diminutive SE760 external USB-C SSD for Windows, Mac, and Linux

With more and more people forgoing traditional desktops for laptops and tablets nowadays, consumers are having less of an opportunity to upgrade the internal components of their devices. Sadly, over time, having a non-upgradeable computer has become very commonplace. Hell, many components -- such as memory and storage -- are soldered into the damn board. Sigh. We largely have Apple to thank for that trend...

Thankfully, consumers can often turn to external components to expand the capability of their laptops and tablets. USB-C in particular has been a godsend for this -- there are many excellent adapters, dongles, and more that can take advantage of that tiny reversible port. If you need to add storage, for instance, there are many USB-C external drives on the market. Today, ADATA unveils its latest such portable solid state drive. Called "SE760," it is small, fast, and absolutely beautiful.

"The ADATA SE760 sports a compact, streamlined design that’s great for on the go. Its sleek metal exterior with a textured hairline-brushed surface looks and feels great. The SSD implements the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, allowing it to reach read/write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, which is over 12 times faster than an external hard drive. This blazing-fast performance will allow users to transfer a 10GB 4K movie in approximately twenty seconds," says ADATA.

The company further says, "The SE760 and offers all the great advantages of SSDs over HDDs, including shock and vibration resistance and silent operation. Plus, it utilizes the latest USB-C (Type C) connector, which is reversible, so there's no annoying up or down like with older USB connectors and no more guessing. It also plugs and plays with Windows, Mac OS, and Android, meaning users can move content between devices without limitations. Whether for work or enjoyment, the SE760 empowers users with advantages of an SSD, simple connectivity, and the convenience of USB-C."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Color Black / Titanium Gray Capacity 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Dimensions (L x W x H) 122.2 x 44 x 14mm / 4.8 x 1.73 x 0.55inch Weight 95 g / 3.35 oz Interface USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (backward compatible with USB 2.0) Operating system requirements Windows 8 / 8.1 / 10

Mac OS X 10.6 or later

Linux Kernel 2.6 or later

Android 5.0 or later Op. Temperature 0°C (32°F) to 35°C (95°F) Op. Voltage DC 5V, 900mA Accessories USB 3.2 Type-C to C cable,USB 3.2 Type-C to A cable, Quick Start Guide Warranty Limited 3-year

As is typical with ADATA, the company has not shared pricing or availability. With that said, historically, the company's products are reasonably priced, and I expect this to continue with the SE760. What we do know for sure, however, is that it will be sold in three capacities (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB) and two colors (Black and Titanium Gray). We should learn more soon, once it hits popular retailers like Newegg and Amazon.