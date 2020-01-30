Satechi launches USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter

Does it stink that many new laptops are only coming with USB-C ports? Well, maybe -- it depends on the consumer, I suppose. Look, some people have no need for any ports (beyond charging). I mean, think about it -- between cloud storage and wireless internet, a modern laptop user may never need to plug in any accessories. And so, why litter the computer's design with things like HDMI, USB-A, and Ethernet if it won't be used? Of course, there are still those that want to plug in old-school hardwired network cables, external storage devices, and displays. Thankfully, having at least one USB-C port will allow you to leverage dongles to regain those ports.

With that said, buying single-purpose dongles can be foolish. It typically makes more financial sense to buy a multi-port adapter (aka mobile dock) that can do many things. Today, Satechi launches its latest such product, and it is a beauty. Called "USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter," it is not only stylish and svelte, but chock-full of useful ports. Interestingly, the adapter is so thin that the company had to utilize a jaw-style Ethernet port that is usually found on some very slim notebooks.

"Take your workspace on-the-go with the ultra-portable Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter. Featuring Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (30Hz), USB-C PD charging, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and micro/SD card readers, the Adapter seamlessly combines seven ports into one compact device. With a plug and play design and modern aluminum finish, it has never been easier to connect your setup on-the-go," says Satechi.

Satechi shares the following devices that are guaranteed to work with the USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter. As the company implies, however, it should work with any USB-C PD device. And while Satechi only lists Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS compatibility, I fully expect it to work fine on traditional Linux-based desktop operating systems too.

2019/2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro, 2019/2018 MacBook Air, 2019/2018 iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7/Surface Go, Google PixelBook Go, ASUS Transformer 3 Pro, Dell XPS 12 9365 and newer, HP Elite X2, Spectre x360 13, 15, Pro Convertible, Huawei Matebook, Lenovo IdeaPad 720s, ThinkPad T470, T570, X1 Yoga, 720, 920, Microsoft Surface Book 2, Razer Blade Stealth, Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S and more USB-C devices with Power Delivery protocol.

Want to purchase your own Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter? You can buy it from Amazon here now. It can had in your choice of three colors -- black, space gray, and silver. The price is $79.99, but for a limited time, you can check the coupon box to score $5 off.