Get 'Becoming the Hacker' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

Protect the web by learning the tools and the tricks of the web application attacker.

Becoming the Hacker will teach you how to approach web penetration testing with an attacker's mindset. While testing web applications for performance is common, the ever-changing threat landscape makes security testing much more difficult for the defender. There are many web application tools that claim to provide a complete survey and defense against potential threats, but they must be analyzed in line with the security needs of each web application or service. We must understand how an attacker approaches a web application and the implications of breaching its defenses.

SEE ALSO:

Through the first part of the book, author Adrian Pruteanu walks you through commonly encountered vulnerabilities and how to take advantage of them to achieve your goal. The latter part of the book shifts gears and puts the newly learned techniques into practice, going over scenarios where the target may be a popular content management system or a containerized application and its network.

Becoming the Hacker is a clear guide to web application security from an attacker's point of view, from which both sides can benefit.

  • Builds on books and courses on penetration testing for beginners
  • Covers both attack and defense perspectives
  • Examines which tool to deploy to suit different applications and situations

Becoming the Hacker usually retails for $31.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on March 3, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google unleashes Android 11 for developers to play with

Get 'Becoming the Hacker' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Over 27 million affected by healthcare data breaches last year

Coinbase becomes a Visa principal member -- cryptocurrency debit cards and services to spread to more markets

Cloud misconfigurations expose over 33 billion records in two years

Industries should brace for more threats as criminals expand the attack surface

ADATA launches super fast and diminutive SE760 external USB-C SSD for Windows, Mac, and Linux

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 users are losing user profiles and desktop files thanks to KB4532693 update bug

74 Comments

Facebook claims there are 2 billion WhatsApp users

33 Comments

Download Debian-based MX Linux 19.1 now

32 Comments

A new Ubuntu Linux LTS is now available

31 Comments

Add the classic Windows XP Start menu to Windows 10

30 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.