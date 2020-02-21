London insurance market turns to tech to maintain its world-leader status

No Comments

London skyline

A survey, by IT services provider NTT DATA, of senior leaders in the London insurance market shows a major appetite for technological change within the industry.

It finds that 70 percent of insurance leaders are looking to invest in robotic process automation (RPA) in the future, while 51 percent are focusing their budget on AI and machine learning, exploring use cases like using AI in underwriting to recognize patterns in large data sets and inform human decision making.

There is recognition of the need for change, with 60 percent of respondents saying that 'business as usual' isn't good enough. 73 percent of insurance leaders believe RPA could dramatically speed up the manual processes that still dominate back-office operations in the industry. Other motivations for driving increased uptake of these technologies are data security (69 percent), increased efficiency (62 percent) and customer-client demand (54 percent).

"After three hundred years as a world leader, the London speciality insurance market faces numerous challengers biting at its heels," says Kim Gray, head of insurance and head of diversity and inclusion at NTT DATA UK. "This research demonstrates that the drumbeat of digital innovation is forcing the incumbents to wake up and start to plan for the future. Technologies like robotic process automation offer huge opportunities for insurers to speed up previously manual processes, cutting costs and improving the customer experience. RPA, and other automation technology, sits neatly alongside existing employee skillsets, empowering them to spend more of their time on value-added analytical tasks."

The need for technology change is clearly recognised, with 64 percent of respondents saying that they have a change team in place. "It is imperative that organisations have a definitive strategy for change," adds Gray. "The technology change programme has to be integrated with the rest of the business, with the vision and budget to implement the right technology for the organisation."

The full report is available from the NTT DATA site.

Image creditfdevalera/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

London insurance market turns to tech to maintain its world-leader status

Vectra helps enterprises protect against Office 365 breaches

TEAMGROUP launches T193 Stationery flash drive and PD1000 portable SSD

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft is making it harder and harder to use a local account in Windows 10

Facebook will pay you for your voice recordings

Malicious apps found on Google Play Store despite new App Defense Alliance

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian-based MX Linux 19.1 now

32 Comments

The $600 quantum computer that could spell the end for conventional encryption

28 Comments

Windows as a Service: A method of life cycle management

21 Comments

Microsoft pulls Windows 10 KB4524244 update after acknowledging numerous problems

16 Comments

Microsoft rolls out important changes to Windows Update for Windows 10

12 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.