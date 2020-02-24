Cisco launches new cloud-native security platform

As businesses move into the cloud and expand their use of IoT devices, protecting their systems becomes much more complex.

To address this problem Cisco is launching a new integrated cloud-native security platform, Cisco SecureX, aimed at improving visibility, identifying unknown threats, and automating workflows to strengthen customers’ security across network, endpoint, cloud, and applications.

"The industry has been flooded with thousands of point products that were meant to help customers but instead created unmanageable environments with products that don't work together. This has created gaps in businesses' security posture," says Gee Rittenhouse, SVP and GM of Cisco's security business group. “In addition to bad actors, complexity has become another risk that security teams have to overcome. Cisco SecureX is a fundamental shift in the customers security experience by removing the complexity and providing one unified view on the state of customers' security services and alerts. In doing so, security teams can become more efficient with resources and be a business enabler that propels the digital transformation forward."

Key features of SecureX include the ability to unify visibility across all parts of the customers' security portfolio, whether using Cisco or third-party solutions. A fully cloud native and multi-tenant solution it can provide customers and partners business value in under 15 minutes.

It's able to analyze events and data across the enterprise including more than 150 million endpoints, network traffic from switches and routers including encrypted traffic, Google, AWS and Azure and private data center environments. It can identify within minutes who and what has been targeted, enabling remediation using data enrichment across security products and threat intelligence feeds. It also brings the power of Cisco Talos threat analysts into the customer’s SOC to hunt for the latest threats.

Cisco SecureX is scheduled for general release in June, customers can find out more apply to join the beta program via the company's site.

Photo Credit: jörg röse-oberreich/Shutterstock