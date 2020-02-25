Revolut raises $500m in funding, valuing it at $5.5bn and making it the most valuable UK fintech startup

No Comments

Revolut card

Financial disruptor Revolut has managed to raise $500 million in a Series D funding round. The new funding sees the value of the digital banking platform rocketing to $5.5 billion, making it the UK's most valuable fintech startup, and one of the most valuable fintech firms in Europe.

The funding comes from a group of investors headed up by TCV (Technology Crossover Ventures) and effectively triples the value of Revolut when compared to its funding round in 2018. The cash injection will be used to expand its multi-currency operations both in Europe and on a global scale.

See also:

Despite Revolut's meteoric rise, it remains unprofitable, but the latest funding round is seen as an indication of belief in the company. Having obtained a banking license in Lithuania in 2018, Revolut started to migrate some of its customers into its banking entity earlier this year. The shift away from its e-money license means that the company will be able to offer more and more customers full bank accounts and more traditional banking products than it could when deposits are held by a third-party bank.

CEO and co-founder Nik Storonsky says:

Going forward, our focus is on rolling out banking operations in Europe, increasing the number of people who use Revolut as their daily account, and striving towards profitability. TCV has a long history of backing founders who are changing their industries on a global scale, so we are excited to partner with them as we prepare for the next stage of our journey.

Having already established itself in the UK and much of Europe, Revolut now plans to expand its services to Australia, Japan, the US and beyond.

Image credit: nataliajakubcova / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

5G and risks to critical infrastructure [Q&A]

Netflix launches new top 10 feature so you can see what's popular in your country

Samsung admits to data breach unconnected to mysterious Find My Mobile 1 push notification

Revolut raises $500m in funding, valuing it at $5.5bn and making it the most valuable UK fintech startup

HyperX Cloud Flight S gaming headset features Qi wireless charging

New biometric solution guards email against account takeovers

Cisco launches new cloud-native security platform

Most Commented Stories

You can't have Google apps on your Huawei phone because Donald Trump says so

132 Comments

Microsoft is making it harder and harder to use a local account in Windows 10

72 Comments

Windows as a Service: A method of life cycle management

41 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19569, plus new colorful icons

18 Comments

Microsoft rolls out important changes to Windows Update for Windows 10

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.