Google displays warning in Microsoft Edge encouraging users to switch to Chrome

No Comments

Chrome / Edge fade

Having embraced the Chromium engine, Microsoft Edge now gives users the chance to install Chrome browser extensions -- but Google would rather you just stick with Chrome in the first place.

The company has start to display warning messages to anyone who has the audacity to visit the Chrome Web Store using Microsoft Edge with a view to downloading extensions. The message advises users that "Google recommends switching to Chrome to use extensions securely" and includes a link to download the browser. The browser wars are back, complete with sneaky underhand tactics.

See also

In order to be able to access the Chrome Web Store using the Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge, users must first enable the setting to allow extensions from other stores (Microsoft is keen for people to stick with its own store and use only the extensions it has verified).

But when this step has been taken, Google adopts a fighting stance and seeks to encourage people that the best and safest way to install extensions is using Chrome. The message sees Google resorting to scare tactics:

Google warning message to Microsoft Edge users

While users are not prevented from downloading extensions, for the uninitiated the message is a little intimidating. Google is taking advantage of the user agent string to determine which browser people are using, and using this information to promote its own software, and it seems that the company is singling out Microsoft Edge. Other Chromium-based browsers, such as Opera, do not generate the same warning message.

Image credit: Ilya Sergeevych / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google displays warning in Microsoft Edge encouraging users to switch to Chrome

IBM-backed global code challenge focuses on climate change

Opera R2020 debuts new workspaces feature, makes sidebar setup simpler

Arch-based Manjaro 19.0 'Kyria' Linux distro is here with GNOME, KDE, and Xfce

Whoa! Brave browser can now show you web pages that no longer exist

Hey Apple, this is how iOS 14 should look

Ultimate Ears unveils HYPERBOOM Bluetooth speaker with 24-hour battery life

Most Commented Stories

You can't have Google apps on your Huawei phone because Donald Trump says so

148 Comments

Microsoft is making it harder and harder to use a local account in Windows 10

72 Comments

Windows as a Service: A method of life cycle management

41 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19569, plus new colorful icons

18 Comments

Microsoft rolls out important changes to Windows Update for Windows 10

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.