Google displays warning in Microsoft Edge encouraging users to switch to Chrome

Having embraced the Chromium engine, Microsoft Edge now gives users the chance to install Chrome browser extensions -- but Google would rather you just stick with Chrome in the first place.

The company has start to display warning messages to anyone who has the audacity to visit the Chrome Web Store using Microsoft Edge with a view to downloading extensions. The message advises users that "Google recommends switching to Chrome to use extensions securely" and includes a link to download the browser. The browser wars are back, complete with sneaky underhand tactics.

In order to be able to access the Chrome Web Store using the Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge, users must first enable the setting to allow extensions from other stores (Microsoft is keen for people to stick with its own store and use only the extensions it has verified).

But when this step has been taken, Google adopts a fighting stance and seeks to encourage people that the best and safest way to install extensions is using Chrome. The message sees Google resorting to scare tactics:

While users are not prevented from downloading extensions, for the uninitiated the message is a little intimidating. Google is taking advantage of the user agent string to determine which browser people are using, and using this information to promote its own software, and it seems that the company is singling out Microsoft Edge. Other Chromium-based browsers, such as Opera, do not generate the same warning message.

Image credit: Ilya Sergeevych / Shutterstock