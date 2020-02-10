Microsoft uses Start menu ads to promote its Edge browser

No Comments

Start menu ad for Microsoft Edge

Microsoft recently released the Chromium-based version of its Edge browser, and now the company seems to be on an all-out offensive to promote it.

Ads have started to appear in Windows 10's Start menu suggesting that Firefox users should try Microsoft Edge instead. This is not the first time the Start menu has been used by Microsoft to promote software, and it's a move that is likely to win the company a few enemies.

See also:

As noted in a thread on Reddit, Microsoft is using the "suggestions" section at the top of the Start menu to encourage people to give Edge a try. The ad (or suggestion) specifically targets people using Firefox, saying: "Still using Firefox? Microsoft Edge is here". Clicking the message takes users to the download for the Chromium-based version of Edge.

These sorts of suggestions are controlled by Start menu personalization settings, and they have caused upset and irritation in the past. If you want to stop seeing such promotions, just head to Settings > Personalization > and disable the setting labelled "Start Show suggestions occasionally in Start".

At the moment, it seems that Microsoft is only interested in encouraging people to switch from Firefox to Edge, but it's possible that other browsers will be targeted in the future.

Image credit: S_IV / Reddit

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft uses Start menu ads to promote its Edge browser

Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Flip in surprise Oscars 2020 ad

Ubuntu-based elementary OS 5.1.2 Hera update fixes dangerous Linux sudo bug

Microsoft releases fix for black desktop bug in Windows 7

Apple fined €25 million for slowing down older iPhones

Need to edit PDFs? You may well already have the necessary software installed!

System76 'Thelio Major' Ubuntu Linux desktop gets jaw-dropping 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X option

Most Commented Stories

Switching from Windows 7 to Ubuntu Linux is very easy, so why is Canonical making it seem so hard?

73 Comments

Yet another Windows 10 update is causing problems

55 Comments

Microsoft will let you uninstall Notepad, Paint and WordPad from Windows 10

35 Comments

Search is down for Windows 10 users [Updated]

25 Comments

System76 'Thelio Major' Ubuntu Linux desktop gets jaw-dropping 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X option

23 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.