Malwarebytes launches enhanced business cloud platform

Malwarebytes is today launching a new set of enhanced enterprise features for its business cloud platform, Malwarebytes Nebula.

The platform offers cloud delivery and management across the entire Malwarebytes’ product portfolio including Incidence Response, Endpoint Protection, and Endpoint Detection and Response. Native capabilities include guided UI, threat reporting, and simple API integrations, which enable security teams to overcome gaps in team experience and bandwidth.

It also delivers administrative control over endpoint security agents to prevent tampering and features executive reporting to demonstrate the effectiveness of security to management.

The company is also launching its MSP Premier Partner Program (MP3) and OneView, MP3's cloud-based operations console. This combined offering will enable MSPs to grow their revenue through streamlined delivery of high-value security solutions to their small-to-medium enterprise customers.

MP3 offers a tiered approach to suit specific customer and licensing needs, and is scalable to fit the evolving needs of MSPs.

"We see more businesses shifting their security needs to MSPs in order to better address the rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Akshay Bhargava, chief product officer at Malwarebytes. "Our enhanced Malwarebytes Nebula platform and MSP offerings mean that our partners can better protect their customers. Enhanced operational controls and reporting ensure these businesses have a strong posture against threats and can recover with minimal downtime in the event of a breach."

You can find out more about Nebula and MP3 on the Malwarebytes site.

Photo Credit: Jirsak/Shutterstock