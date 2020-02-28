How to activate all of Windows 10's secret God Modes

Windows 7 introduced a useful hidden God Mode that displays all of the admin tools and control options on a single screen. Because Microsoft has yet to phase out Control Panel entirely, this feature works just fine in Windows 10.

It’s very easy to action God Mode -- you just need to create a folder and give it a special name -- and there’s actually quite a few alternative God Modes available. Here’s what you need to do.

To activate God Mode, right-click the desktop and select New > Folder. Highlight this folder, press F2 and name it:

GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

Hit enter. Open that folder and you’ll have instant access to a wide range of system settings.

If one God Mode isn’t enough for you, there are multiple other options available. Follow the same process as above, but use one of the following alternative strings:

Default Programs.{17cd9488-1228-4b2f-88ce-4298e93e0966}

My Computer.{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D}

Network.{208D2C60-3AEA-1069-A2D7-08002B30309D}

All Networks For Current Connection.{1FA9085F-25A2-489B-85D4-86326EEDCD87}

Programs and Features.{15eae92e-f17a-4431-9f28-805e482dafd4}

Power Settings.{025A5937-A6BE-4686-A844-36FE4BEC8B6D}

Printers.{2227A280-3AEA-1069-A2DE-08002B30309D}

Icons And Notifications.{05d7b0f4-2121-4eff-bf6b-ed3f69b894d9}

Firewall and Security.{4026492F-2F69-46B8-B9BF-5654FC07E423}

All NET Frameworks and COM Libraries.{1D2680C9-0E2A-469d-B787-065558BC7D43}

Application Connections.{241D7C96-F8BF-4F85-B01F-E2B043341A4B}

Administrative Tools.{D20EA4E1-3957-11d2-A40B-0C5020524153}

Credentials and Logins.{1206F5F1-0569-412C-8FEC-3204630DFB70}

Speech Recognition.{58E3C745-D971-4081-9034-86E34B30836A}

That's all there is to it!

Photo Credit: Stocksnapper/Shutterstock

 

