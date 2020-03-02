HyperX unveils Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboards with Aqua switches

When shopping for mechanical keyboards, there is probably something you focus on -- key switch colors. If you aren't familiar, the color indicates how the switch will perform. Historically, these switches were designed by Cherry, but over time, keyboard manufacturers started creating their own variants. HyperX, for instance, has its own called HyperX Red (linear) and HyperX Aqua (tactile). They have slightly less travel distance (1.8mm) than some Cherry keys, but are rated to have a much longer lifespan.

Today, HyperX launches two new Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboards that use its in-house Aqua switches. One is a full keyboard with a number pad, while the "Core" model is tenkeyless (no number pad). These keyboards are designed for gaming, but of course, they should be great for general use too. These new models feature a braided detachable USB-C to USB-A cable, but you can also use a USB-C to USB-C cable (such as this one) if you prefer. Both variants also have customizable RGB lighting, three on-board profiles, and three angle positions.

"The Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboards include an aluminum body with an aircraft-grade brushed finished for durability and stability, plus a space-saving layout to maximize desktop real estate for mouse movement. The Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless gaming keyboard is geared for users seeking a compact form factor and more room for mouse movements. Both keyboards are supported by HyperX NGENUITY software with advanced customization features for lighting, macros and customable per-key lighting effects," says HyperX.

The company further says, "Alloy Origins keyboards feature Custom Game Mode, allowing users to enable and disable macro keys, as well as assign and store keys in the macro library. With on-board memory, users may save up to three of their Alloy Origins profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover and three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning."

Jennifer Ishii, HyperX keyboard business manager, provides the following statement.

We are excited to introduce our second HyperX-branded switch as we expand our full-sized and tenkeyless gaming keyboards lineup to include our HyperX Aqua tactile switches. Both the HyperX Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core keyboards are built to provide users with performance, reliability and features designed to enhance the overall gaming experience.

HyperX shares specifications below.

Alloy Origins Aqua



Part Number HX-KB6AQX-US Keyboard Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels On board memory 3 profiles Connection type USB Type-C to USB Type-A Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode LED indicator Yes Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Key Switches Switch HyperX Aqua Switch Operation Style Tactile Actuation Force 45g Key Travel Distance 1.8 mm Total Travel 3.8 mm Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million Cable Type Detachable, Braided Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 442.5 mm Depth 132.5 mm Height 36.39 mm Weight (Keyboard and cable) 1075 g

Alloy Origins Core Aqua