HyperX unveils Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboards with Aqua switches

No Comments

When shopping for mechanical keyboards, there is probably something you focus on -- key switch colors. If you aren't familiar, the color indicates how the switch will perform. Historically, these switches were designed by Cherry, but over time, keyboard manufacturers started creating their own variants. HyperX, for instance, has its own called HyperX Red (linear) and HyperX Aqua (tactile). They have slightly less travel distance (1.8mm) than some Cherry keys, but are rated to have a much longer lifespan.

Today, HyperX launches two new Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboards that use its in-house Aqua switches. One is a full keyboard with a number pad, while the "Core" model is tenkeyless (no number pad). These keyboards are designed for gaming, but of course, they should be great for general use too. These new models feature a braided detachable USB-C to USB-A cable, but you can also use a USB-C to USB-C cable (such as this one) if you prefer. Both variants also have customizable RGB lighting, three on-board profiles, and three angle positions.

"The Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboards include an aluminum body with an aircraft-grade brushed finished for durability and stability, plus a space-saving layout to maximize desktop real estate for mouse movement. The Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless gaming keyboard is geared for users seeking a compact form factor and more room for mouse movements. Both keyboards are supported by HyperX NGENUITY software with advanced customization features for lighting, macros and customable per-key lighting effects," says HyperX.

The company further says, "Alloy Origins keyboards feature Custom Game Mode, allowing users to enable and disable macro keys, as well as assign and store keys in the macro library. With on-board memory, users may save up to three of their Alloy Origins profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover and three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning."

Jennifer Ishii, HyperX keyboard business manager, provides the following statement.

We are excited to introduce our second HyperX-branded switch as we expand our full-sized and tenkeyless gaming keyboards lineup to include our HyperX Aqua tactile switches. Both the HyperX Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core keyboards are built to provide users with performance, reliability and features designed to enhance the overall gaming experience.

HyperX shares specifications below.

Alloy Origins Aqua

Part Number

 

HX-KB6AQX-US

 

 

 

Keyboard

Backlight

RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Light effects

Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels

On board memory

3 profiles

Connection type

USB Type-C to USB Type-A

Anti-ghosting

100% anti-ghosting

Key rollover

N-key mode

LED indicator

Yes

Media control

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

OS compatibility

Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key Switches

Switch

HyperX Aqua Switch

Operation Style

Tactile

Actuation Force

45g

Key Travel Distance

1.8 mm

Total Travel

3.8 mm

Life Span (Keystrokes)

80 million

Cable

Type

Detachable, Braided

Length

1.8 m

Dimensions

Width

442.5 mm

Depth

132.5 mm

Height

36.39 mm

Weight (Keyboard and cable)

1075 g

Alloy Origins Core Aqua

Part Number

HX-KB7AQX-US

Keyboard

Switch

HyperX Aqua Switch

Type

Mechanical

Backlight

RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Light effects

Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels.

On board memory

3 profiles

Connection type

USB Type-C to USB Type-A

Anti-ghosting

100% anti-ghosting

Key rollover

N-key mode

LED indicator

Yes

Media control

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

OS compatibility

Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key Switches

Switch

HyperX Aqua Switch

Operation Style

Tactile

Actuation Force

45g

Key Travel Distance

1.8 mm

Total Travel

3.8 mm

Life Span (Keystrokes)

80 million

Cable

Type

Detachable, Braided USB Cable

Length

1.8 m

Dimensions

Width

360.0 mm

Depth

132.5 mm

Height

34.5 mm

Weight (Keyboard and cable)

900 g

Both the HyperX Alloy Origins and the Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboards with Aqua switches can be pre-ordered now. HyperX Alloy Origins can be ordered here for $109.99, while the Core variant is available for purchase here at just $89.99. Which should you buy? Well, unless you absolutely must have a number pad, I would recommend the tenkeyless "Core" model. Why? Well, it is cheaper and will take up less space on your desk. Quite frankly, not having a number pad makes it much more aesthetically pleasing too.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

HyperX unveils Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboards with Aqua switches

Microsoft unveils Phantom Magenta and Arctic Camo Special Edition Xbox One controllers

New Facebook Messenger app is simpler, and twice as fast

How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

Increased security investments aren't stopping data breaches

My trip down the rabbit hole of 'Huawei Search'

Leaked: 146 million records relating to users of railway Wi-Fi exposed online

Most Commented Stories

How to activate all of Windows 10's secret God Modes

45 Comments

Google displays warning in Microsoft Edge encouraging users to switch to Chrome

36 Comments

Microsoft starts to roll out the new Edge on Windows 10 systems

26 Comments

Microsoft starts rolling out new icons to all Windows 10 users

19 Comments

Raspberry Pi 4 Linux computer gets twice the RAM and USB-C power fix

16 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.