Claris Connect helps to streamline digital transformation

digital transformation

Smaller businesses can struggle to compete with big companies in the digital transformation stakes due to lack of available resources and development talent.

Apple subsidiary Claris is launching a new tool that provides integration, orchestration and automation to allow third party apps like Box, DocuSign and others to be stitched together seamlessly, without the need to code.

Claris Connect has nearly 50 connectors at launch, including some of the world's most widely used enterprise applications like Trello, Slack and Box, so it eliminates the need for custom coding. Yet it also provides powerful features like conditional logic, approvals, code blocks and custom connectors.

"The right path to being cloud first is to be cloud smart," says Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris. "That means giving problem solvers all the power of the cloud -- sharing, rapid deployment, scalability -- without losing connection to the real world. For more than 20 years, Claris has been the go-to solution to deliver apps that fit the white space between existing applications. Today, Claris Connect offers the best way to connect critical cloud applications with the real, physical world of devices, servers and sensors."

Key features include the ability to integrate and automate all critical applications whether they're in the cloud, on-premise, or on-device. Apps can be selected and connected easily to get advanced automation up and running in minutes. Stringing together apps with triggers and actions, means developers no longer have to choose between power and simplicity.

Built-in templates let users instantly manage marketing leads, route prospects to sales, track IT ticket escalations, facilitate order processing, and more.

More advanced users can access powerful tools like data transformation, approvals, and webhooks for custom API integration. They can use JavaScript to add custom server-side code and leverage built-in logging, flow control with conditional logic, loops, error handling, and versioning.

Claris Connect is built on the Claris Core platform, which means it benefits from an extensive range of features to ensure users have the latest technologies and strongest security. You can find out more on the Claris site.

Photo Credit: Robert Kneschke/Shutterstock

Claris Connect helps to streamline digital transformation

