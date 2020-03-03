New Kodi update available -- download it NOW!
It’s been a whole four months since the Kodi Foundation last released a new version of its hugely popular home theater software.
After spending some time in the pre-release section, Kodi 18.6 is now finally ready for all.
As you might expect from a point release, there are no new features here, but rather the focus is on backports, squashing bugs and improving stability and performance. The list of changes includes:
Audio
- Fixes around visualizations
- Fixes around pause/resume
- Fixes around TrueHD crashes
- Workaround firmware bug (AMLogic v23) (sidenote: there are many more Android audio fixes that can't be merged into 18.x "Leia" because of old AMLogic workarounds)
Fix to correctly resume audio-only MPEG-TS streams
- Correct headphone enumeration (Android)
Build System
- Updates for missing includes
- Updates for Cmake (Windows)
- Updates for device handling and packaging (macOS)
Games
- Fixes for launching disc images and .zip files
- Fixes for black screen for RGB emulators (Rpi)
Interface/Look-and-feel
- Fixes around TextureCache
- Fixes for windowing, refresh rate, mode change and others (Android)
- Fixes for floating/split keyboard (iOS)
- Fix for artist slideshow (Estuary)
- Fix media view from addon given content
Playback/Display
- Fixed race condition for OnPlaybackStarted
- Fixes for MIME type (Android)
- Support for DolbyVision streams via addons
- Fixes for maximum width and height/vertical-shift (Android)
- Fix for scanning in sub-directories
- Fix size of EAGL layer on external screen (iOS)
- Fix for glTexImage3D (Linux)
- Fix for seeking issues
- Reset playlist on new file playback
PVR
- Fix for multiline episode names
Other/General
- Fixed incorrectly formatted region time
- Pass JSON serialized path settings to python scrapers
- Fix file access on auto-mounted sources
- Fix seeking with FileCache lockup
- Fix passthrough on USB devices (Android)
- Fix crash if profile.xml gets broken
- Fix cache forward size on EOF
Check out a comparison of 18.5 vs. 18.6 here for a more detailed breakdown.
You can download the latest version of Kodi for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and more, from here.
Kodi 18.7 is already in development now, and can be downloaded from the pre-release tab on the downloads page.
Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock