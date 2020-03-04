The DOOGEE N100 is a highly affordable phone with a big bastard battery

DOOGEE N100 When looking for a new phone, it's easy to just opt for the latest Android handset or iPhone -- people like the familiarity of sticking with the brands they know. But going down this route does not necessarily mean you get the most suitable phone, and it certainly doesn't mean that you'll get the cheapest.

The newly announced DOOGEE N100 may not be a familiar name, but if you're someone who doesn't like to be tethered to a charging cable, it's a handset that has a great deal to offer you. The phone boasts a colossal 10,000 mAh battery, giving up to 100 hours of talk time and 350 hours of standby, making it ideal for travelers -- but there's much more.

The phone has a 5.99" full HD display, and is equipped with two rear cameras (21MP and 8MP apiece) as well as an 8MP front facer. Powered by an MTK 8 core Helio P23 processor, the N100 has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, and this can be expanded with a microSD card.

The handset comes with Android Pie installed, and there is a fingerprint reader on the rear for security purposes. And while the phone may be cheap (just £159.99 or $139.99) is has a premium look thanks to the leather back.

DOOGEE N100

But the star of the show is undoubtedly the battery. With a USB-C cable, the handset supports fast-charging, meaning you can go all the way up to 100 percent in three and a half hours. There is also support for 10W fast wireless charging.

Here are the full specs for the phone:

  • Color: Black
  • Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 10000mAh Battery
  • Quick Charge: 12V/2A
  • Wireless Charging: Yes
  • Size: 162.7 x 78.1 x 14.17mm
  • Weight: 275g
  • Dual Rear Camera: 21MP + 8MP f/2.0, 90° Wide-angle, LED Flash
  • Front Camera: 8MP f/2.2, 80° Wide-angle
  • OS: Android 9.0 Pie
  • CPU: MT6763 (Helio P23), 16nm, 8X Cortex-A53 up to 2.0GHz
  • GPU: ARM Mali-G71-MP2 700MHz
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 64GB
  • Card Extend: microSD, up to 256GB (dedicated slot)
  • Display Size: 5.99 inch
  • Type: IPS
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels, FHD+, 19:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
  • Touch: Capacitive multi-touch
  • Band: 2G: GSM: B2(1900)/B3(1800)/B5(850)/B8(900)
  • 3G: WCDMA: B1(2100)/B8(900)
  • 4G: FDD-TLE: B1(2100)/B3(1800)/B7(2600)/B8(900)/B20(800)
  • Sim Card: 2 Nano SIM Card Or 1 Nano SIM Card + 1 TF Card
  • Data transfer: USB/bluetooth
  • Mobile internet: WAP/WiFi/3G/4G
  • GPS: Yes
  • WIFI: Yes
  • Bluetooth: Yes
  • NFC: Yes
  • OTA: Yes
  • Sensor: G-sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Compass, Geomagnetism, Gyroscope
  • Fingerprint Unlocking: Rear Fingerprint,0.1s Unlocking,360° Identification

If you're in the UK, you can buy the DOOGEE N100 from Amazon UK for £159.99. If you're elsewhere in the world, you can buy it from the DOOGEE online store globally for $139.99, as well as from Banggood and AliExpress.

We hope to have a review of the handset here on BetaNews very soon.

