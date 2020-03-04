The DOOGEE N100 is a highly affordable phone with a big bastard battery

When looking for a new phone, it's easy to just opt for the latest Android handset or iPhone -- people like the familiarity of sticking with the brands they know. But going down this route does not necessarily mean you get the most suitable phone, and it certainly doesn't mean that you'll get the cheapest.

The newly announced DOOGEE N100 may not be a familiar name, but if you're someone who doesn't like to be tethered to a charging cable, it's a handset that has a great deal to offer you. The phone boasts a colossal 10,000 mAh battery, giving up to 100 hours of talk time and 350 hours of standby, making it ideal for travelers -- but there's much more.

The phone has a 5.99" full HD display, and is equipped with two rear cameras (21MP and 8MP apiece) as well as an 8MP front facer. Powered by an MTK 8 core Helio P23 processor, the N100 has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, and this can be expanded with a microSD card.

The handset comes with Android Pie installed, and there is a fingerprint reader on the rear for security purposes. And while the phone may be cheap (just £159.99 or $139.99) is has a premium look thanks to the leather back.

But the star of the show is undoubtedly the battery. With a USB-C cable, the handset supports fast-charging, meaning you can go all the way up to 100 percent in three and a half hours. There is also support for 10W fast wireless charging.

Here are the full specs for the phone:

Color: Black

Black Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 10000mAh Battery

Non-removable Li-Po 10000mAh Battery Quick Charge: 12V/2A

12V/2A Wireless Charging: Yes

Yes Size: 162.7 x 78.1 x 14.17mm

162.7 x 78.1 x 14.17mm Weight: 275g

275g Dual Rear Camera: 21MP + 8MP f/2.0, 90° Wide-angle, LED Flash

21MP + 8MP f/2.0, 90° Wide-angle, LED Flash Front Camera: 8MP f/2.2, 80° Wide-angle

8MP f/2.2, 80° Wide-angle OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie CPU: MT6763 (Helio P23), 16nm, 8X Cortex-A53 up to 2.0GHz

MT6763 (Helio P23), 16nm, 8X Cortex-A53 up to 2.0GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G71-MP2 700MHz

ARM Mali-G71-MP2 700MHz RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 64GB

64GB Card Extend: microSD, up to 256GB (dedicated slot)

microSD, up to 256GB (dedicated slot) Display Size: 5.99 inch

5.99 inch Type: IPS

IPS Resolution: 1080 x 2160 pixels, FHD+, 19:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)

1080 x 2160 pixels, FHD+, 19:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Touch: Capacitive multi-touch

Capacitive multi-touch Band: 2G: GSM: B2(1900)/B3(1800)/B5(850)/B8(900)

2G: GSM: B2(1900)/B3(1800)/B5(850)/B8(900) 3G: WCDMA: B1(2100)/B8(900)

WCDMA: B1(2100)/B8(900) 4G: FDD-TLE: B1(2100)/B3(1800)/B7(2600)/B8(900)/B20(800)

FDD-TLE: B1(2100)/B3(1800)/B7(2600)/B8(900)/B20(800) Sim Card: 2 Nano SIM Card Or 1 Nano SIM Card + 1 TF Card

2 Nano SIM Card Or 1 Nano SIM Card + 1 TF Card Data transfer: USB/bluetooth

USB/bluetooth Mobile internet: WAP/WiFi/3G/4G

WAP/WiFi/3G/4G GPS: Yes

Yes WIFI: Yes

Yes Bluetooth: Yes

Yes NFC: Yes

Yes OTA: Yes

Yes Sensor: G-sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Compass, Geomagnetism, Gyroscope

G-sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Compass, Geomagnetism, Gyroscope Fingerprint Unlocking: Rear Fingerprint,0.1s Unlocking,360° Identification

If you're in the UK, you can buy the DOOGEE N100 from Amazon UK for £159.99. If you're elsewhere in the world, you can buy it from the DOOGEE online store globally for $139.99, as well as from Banggood and AliExpress.

We hope to have a review of the handset here on BetaNews very soon.