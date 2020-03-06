Microsoft has new utilities planned for the next version of PowerToys

PowerToys reboot

It is mere days since the last pair of updates to PowerToys for Windows 10, but there was really very little to get excited about. PowerToys 0.15 and 0.15.1 weren't much more than bug-fix releases, but version 0.16 is something to look forward to.

While it's not known quite when this version will be released, Microsoft seems eager to make it available as soon as possible. This time around, there are new additions to excite you. A total of four new tools, including the return of the Image Resizer PowerToy.

Microsoft says that it has "some fun things planned" for PowerToys 0.16, and this will come as great news for those who have been keen to see an increase in the pace of development. Although no particular date for release is mentioned, the company says that the update "hopefully will be able to ship pretty quickly".

So, what do we have to look forward to? Microsoft shares details of four new tools, some of will be familiar to users of old versions of PowerToys:

  • An alternative to Alt-Tab PowerToy
  • SVG preview pane for support Explorer
  • Markdown preview pane support for Explorer
  • Image Resizer PowerToy

Watch this space for more details, and we'll let you know as soon as PowerToys 0.16 is available -- although if you've already installed version 0.15.1, the update notification feature should let you know anyway!

