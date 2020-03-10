Get used to self-isolation -- the future of working is remote

For the team of freelance writers behind BetaNews, self-isolation is, for the most part, our default state.

However, as more people are being urged to self-isolate or work from home due to the threat of COVID-19, a timely report from DevOps platform (and all-remote business) GitLab reveals that the future of work may be remote anyway.

The study of more than 3,000 people in the US, UK, Canada and Australia shows that 38 percent view a lack of commute as a top benefit, spending the time earned back from commuting with family (43 percent), working (35 percent), resting (36 percent), and exercising (34 percent).

Additionally, employees say they are more productive overall (52 percent) and efficient (48 percent) when working remotely.

Remote work also levels the playing field by fostering a better sense of work-life balance and creates opportunities for everyone to contribute in the workplace. 14 percent of remote workers surveyed report that they have a disability or chronic illness, while 83 percent of those cite remote work as a key factor in their ability to contribute to the workforce.

Currently, more than one in four respondents belong to an all-remote organization, with no offices, embracing asynchronous workflows as each employee works in their own native time zone. An added 12 percent work all-remote with each employee synced to a company-mandated time zone.

The benefits of remote work are widely recognized, 86 percent believe remote work is the future, with 84 percent saying they are already able to accomplish all of their tasks remotely.

"We believe all-remote is the future of work, as it delivers extraordinary benefits to businesses and employees," says Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab. "For companies, there are unique operational efficiencies, huge cost savings on office space and a broader pool of job applicants. For employees, this structure enables off-peak lifestyles, family-friendly flexible schedules, and improved work/life harmony. We believe that a world with more all-remote companies will be a more prosperous one, with opportunity more equally distributed."

You can find the full report on the GitLab site.

Image credit: IgorVetushko/depositphotos.com