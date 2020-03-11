New mobile ERP suite meets growing demand for remote working

In response to fast-growing demand for business mobility, Priority Software is launching an enhanced suite of mobile ERP applications, offering customers a rich ERP solution and full access to core business processes from remote locations.

Priority Mobile ERP includes a variety of new out-of-the-box mobile apps, along with advanced capabilities for its Mobile App Generator. These include digital document signature, document sharing via email or text, camera activation, barcode scanning, secure credit card processing and more -- all in real-time and directly from the mobile device.

With built-in security and user management, applications created with the Mobile App Generator are suitable for both Android and iOS mobile devices and tablets and can run everywhere, so no need for porting to devices or operating systems.

The suite's off-the-shelf apps include CRM, purchase approvals, sales order approvals, inventory management, production reporting, parts catalog, and time and project reporting.

"One of the barriers in adopting mobile work in many organizations, is the fear of complex and costly processes to create accurate workflows that sync with their core systems," says Keren Sherer-Taiber, VP product management at Priority Software. "This led Priority to become the first ERP vendor to develop a mobile app generator, so that customers can build their own apps with their business logic automatically embedded into the app itself. We are proud to deliver mobile ERP solutions that enable our customers to increase their efficiency and productivity."

