New structured data service allows faster access for applications

No Comments

Digital data

As enterprises make more use of widely-available analytics engines such as Presto, Apache Spark SQL or Apache Hive, they often run into inefficient data formats and face performance challenges as a result.

Open source cloud data software company Alluxio is launching a new Structured Data Service (SDS) that will allow developers and data scientists to benefit from a more simplified data platform that enables connections to different catalogs for access to structured data, with less copies and pipelines and more compute-optimized data.

"Alluxio now provides just-in-time data transform of data to be compute-optimized, independent of the storage format for OLAP engines, such as Presto and Apache Spark," says Haoyuan Li, founder and CTO of Alluxio. "These schema-aware optimizations are made possible with the new Alluxio Catalog Service which abstracts the widely-used Apache Hive Metastore, so regardless of how the data was initially stored -- CSV and text formatted files, for example -- the data is now transformed into the generally recognized compute-optimized parquet format. Almost every organization has a surprising amount of data in CSV or other text formats and this removes the manual work to make that data more usable. A second type of transformation will coalesce many smaller files, enabling the data to be combined into fewer files, which is more efficient to process for SQL engines. And yet a third type of transformation is for sorting, enabling table columns to be sorted adding to the efficiency of queries, newly available in our Enterprise Edition."

Features of the SDS include a Presto connector allowing easy integration and configuration of Alluxio with Presto; a new Catalog Service that manages the metadata of structured data in the system; and a Transformation Service which turns data into a compute-optimized representation which is independent from the storage-optimized format. This enables physical data independence.

You can find out more on the Alluxio blog.

Image credit: nevarpp/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

CIOs believe the pace of digital transformation will increase in 2020

New mobile ERP suite meets growing demand for remote working

New structured data service allows faster access for applications

Here's how to watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Now and more for free

Microsoft provides mitigation advice for critical vulnerability in SMBv3 protocol

Microsoft releases .NET Core Uninstall Tool for Windows and Mac

82 percent of women in US cybersecurity roles believe the industry has a gender bias problem

Most Commented Stories

Zorin OS 15.2 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Windows immediately

380 Comments

Windows 10 KB4535996 update is causing sleep problems and degrading performance

48 Comments

Microsoft Edge has more privacy-invading telemetry than other browsers

42 Comments

Microsoft throws $1 million at Coronavirus (COVID-19)

38 Comments

How to run Android on your iPhone right now

24 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.