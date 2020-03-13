Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-seventy-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Check out Wayne's guide on downloading Windows and Office ISO images legally.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Spike Lego Education

The Lego Education Spike application is designed for early secondary school pupils. It offers an intuitive coding environment using a language that is based on SCRATCH.

Note that the application requires LEGO Education SPIKE Prime products.

ZDF PWA

ZDF is a public German broadcaster. The Progressive Web Application is available as a Beta version right now that users may install by following the link in the title.

While it is possible to access ZDF Mediathek content using a web browser or by installing dedicated applications, its PWA application offers new features such as dark theme support or offline support.

New Windows 10 themes

Bending Light PREMIUM, 18 4K images of refractive and reflective light as it enters and exits various prisms .

Earth from Above PREMIUM, 14 4K Premium wallpapers of planet Earth -- and its continents, weather, and global silhouette.

Monsoons, 16 images of rains around the world, and the drenched critters who get caught in it.

Surfboards PREMIUM, 16 4K images of the world of short- and longboards

World of Bamboo PREMIUM, 20 4K images of bamboo creations.

Notable Updates

Project Newsbar, Microsoft's upcoming sidebar news app for Windows 10, gets a transparent background and other options.