Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft plans to turn Cortana into a business-focused tool and will remove Home functionality from the digital assistant in the next versions of Windows 10.

MusicBrainz Picard

Picard is an open source music tagger that you may use to bring order to music collections. It uses the massive MusicBrainz database for that to identify audio files even if these files have no metadata.

The application categorizes music files, rename files, and sorts them into folder structures.

Nitro Office: Word, Slide, Spreadsheet & PDF Compatible

Nitro Office is a free Office suite that is compatible with formats of other Office suites such as Microsoft Office, OpenOffice/LibreOffice, Google Docs, and more.

The application opens all major office file types and supports editing these formats.

Nitro Office comes with light PDF editing capabilities as well as support for creating vector graphics and flowcharts.

Notepads App

The text editor is out of beta. It features a fluent design with built-in tabs support, multi-line handwriting support, Markdown and diff viewers, session snapshots, and more.

You can change fonts, encoding, line ending, and other options in the settings of the application.

National Geographic Antarctica PREMIUM, 12 4K images of icebergs, glaciers, and sea caves from the coldest, driest, and windiest continent.

Sunflowers PREMIUM, 17 4K images of sunflowers up close and from afar

Microsoft Powertoys update is a major new release with bug fixes, auto-update functionality, and improvements.

PowerShell 7 Final has been released by Microsoft featuring pipeline parallelization, new operators, and a compatibility layer.