Seagate launches fast and reliable IronWolf 510 PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe NAS SSD

PCIe-based NVMe solid state drives are pretty common in consumer devices these days. Seagate, however, would like to bring them to another area -- network attached storage for business. You see, today, the company unveils the all-new IronWolf 510 -- a PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe NAS SSD. Performance is quite respectable, with a top read speed of up to 3,150 MB/s and a top write speed of up to 1,000 MB/s (depending on capacity, of course).

But what exactly makes the drive a "NAS SSD" anyway? Is that just marketing? Actually, no. The IronWolf 510 provides higher endurance and reliability than a normal such SSD -- ideal for network attached storage. You even get a limited five-year warranty. While the drive is designed for both businesses and professionals in a network attached storage application, but they can obviously work for other things too.

"The IronWolf 510 SSD meets leading top NAS manufacturer requirements of one drive write per day (DWPD), allowing multi-user NAS environments to do more with their data with lasting performance. The IronWolf 510 SSD is reliable with 1.8 million hours mean time between failures (MTBF) in a PCIe form factor, two years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, and a five-year limited warranty. IronWolf Health Management helps analyze drive health and will soon be available on compatible NAS systems," says Seagate.

Matt Rutledge, senior vice president, devices explains, "We are the first to provide a purpose-built M.2 NVMe for NAS that not only goes beyond SATA performance metrics but also provides 3x the endurance when compared to the competition. This meets the required endurance spec of one DWPD which our NAS partners expect for their customers. Because of such high endurance, our customers are getting a tough SSD for small business and creative professional NAS environments."

Seagate shares specifications below.

As you can see from the chart above, the Seagate IronWolf 510 PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe NAS SSD comes in four capacities. The 240GB model sells for $119.99, while the 480GB variant goes for $169.99. The 960GB and 1.92TB drives, which are faster than the smaller two capacities, are priced at $319.99 and $539.99 respectively. They can be ordered from Newegg here.