Google provides FREE YouTube Premium to T-Mobile customers in self-isolation

The COVID-19 Coronavirus is undoubtedly a bad thing. However, there are some good things to come from the tragedy. Companies are stepping up to accommodate the needs of customers. For instance, some insurance companies are temporarily not canceling policies for non-payment, while some restaurants are offering free food delivery. From an entertainment perspective, Disney+ released Frozen 2 early, while some streaming services such as Sling TV, are offering some totally free content.

Today, Google and T-Mobile announce a really nice promotion to help some folks bored at home in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Starting tomorrow, T-Mobile customers can score two free months of YouTube Premium. This is a part of the carrier's famed "T-Mobile Tuesdays" where it provides weekly perks to its customers. YouTube Premium not only includes an ad-free YouTube experience, but access to the YouTube Music streaming service too. Yes, while you are stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 virus, you can enjoy truly unlimited music!

"With YouTube Premium, you can watch videos ad-free, download your favorites to view offline and play videos in the background while using other apps. You'll also get access to the music streaming service, YouTube Music Premium, so you can enjoy ad-free music in the background, download songs and create playlists. To redeem your free two-month trial, save the offer by April 21 and redeem it by May 1. After two months, you’ll be charged $11.99/month unless you cancel," says T-Mobile.

While this is certainly a very cool promotion, as you can see above, there is a big catch. Sadly, this is one of those deals where if you forget to cancel, it automatically renews. While there is technically nothing morally wrong with that approach, some folks will undoubtedly forget and end up accidentally paying afterwards. My advice is to immediately set a calendar reminder on your smartphone so you don't forget.

Surprisingly, existing YouTube Premium customers can take advantage of the promotion too, although not easily. T-Mobile explains you must first cancel your current subscription and then re-sign up using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. And yes, that app is available for both iOS and Android. You should download it now in anticipation of tomorrow's deal.

Also, while two free months of music streaming is undeniably cool, YouTube Music is the worst of all of these services. Don't get me wrong, it is fairly decent, but Google has a very long way to go before it is on par with Apple Music or Spotify. Free is free, however, and even if you don't use YouTube Music at all, the ad-free YouTube viewing alone makes Premium worthwhile.

Image credit: mspoint / Shutterstock