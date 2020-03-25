Enterprises struggle to patch endpoints against critical vulnerabilities

No Comments

update button

Less than half of organizations can patch vulnerable systems swiftly enough to protect against critical threats and zero-day attacks, and 81 percent have suffered at least one data breach in the last two years.

A new report from cyber hygiene platform Automox cites the pace of digital transformation and modern workforce evolution, difficulty in patching systems belonging to mobile employees and remote offices, inefficient patch testing, lack of visibility into endpoints, and insufficient staffing in SecOps and IT operations as inhibitors to patching.

When asked about the root causes of breaches, respondents placed phishing attacks (36 percent) at the top of the list, followed by missing operating systems patches (30 percent), missing application patches (28 percent) and operating system misconfigurations (27 percent).

With missing patches and configurations cited more frequently than such high-profile issues as insider threats (26 percent), credential theft (22 percent), and brute force attacks (17 percent), three of the four most common issues can be addressed simply with better cyber hygiene.

While experts recommend patching critical vulnerabilities within 72 hours of their disclosure, the study shows less than 50 percent of enterprises can meet the 72-hour standard and only about 20 percent can match the 24-hour threshold for zero-days.

"We are unquestionably in the midst of a major patching dilemma which is getting increasingly worse by the day as the number of enterprise endpoints -- and the typical enterprise attack surface -- is growing at unprecedented rates and making it nearly impossible for organizations to keep up," says Automox CEO Jay Prassl. "Our 2020 Cyber Hygiene Report shows a very strong correlation between automation and the ability to patch endpoints faster and proactively harden them more frequently than typical legacy systems allow. Organizations that prioritize cyber hygiene through these methods reduce risk across the enterprise, lower IT costs, and accelerate their business transformation."

You can read more and get the full report from the Automox blog.

Image creditViolin/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Critical infrastructure attacks more worrying than data breaches for most security pros

Hewlett Packard Enterprise warns of SSD flaw that kills drives after precisely 40,000 Hours

HyperX unveils Cloud Alpha S Blackout headset for gaming and work from home

Enterprises struggle to patch endpoints against critical vulnerabilities

Microsoft, Facebook, Slack and others support #BuildforCOVID19 Global Online Hackathon

Microsoft is pausing all but essential security updates for Windows 10

Pornhub Premium is now free globally so you can enjoy self-isolating from coronavirus

Most Commented Stories

Kodi is knocked off Google following DMCA takedown request

37 Comments

VPNs are tracking and recording their users

31 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 'Debbie' is here, but you don't want it

24 Comments

IObit is giving away PRO licenses because of the coronavirus -- grab Advanced SystemCare Ultimate, Malware Fighter, and more for free

23 Comments

Apple unveils iPad Pro with trackpad support, signaling eventual death of Mac

23 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.