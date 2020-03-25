Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19592, restarts new tablet experience

The past few Windows 10 Insider builds haven’t been very exciting -- mostly just featuring a number of fixes and minor improvements -- although that’s hardly surprising thanks to the impact of COVID-19.

Build 19592, released today to those on the Fast ring, does include a new (but familiar to some) tablet experience for 2-in-1 convertible PCs, although it’s rolling out slowly.

The experience is separate from the current Tablet Mode and lets users entering tablet posture to stay in the familiar desktop mode. There are a few key touch improvements to be aware of however:

Taskbar icons are spaced out

Search box on taskbar is collapsed into icon-only mode

Touch keyboard auto invokes when you tap a text field

File explorer elements will have a little more padding, to make them comfortable to interact with using touch

This is actually a tweaked re-release as the feature was previously rolled out to Insiders in 20H1 Build 18970 and removed in Build 19013.

The first Insiders to get this new experience will be those who have never detached their keyboard, or have tablet mode settings set to 'Don’t ask me and don’t switch'.

In addition to the new tablet mode, the Windows Search Platform (Indexer) has been updated with improved logic to help find better times to perform indexing of files and avoiding heavily indexing when your PC is in use.

Fixes in this build include:

Fixed the issue causing ARM devices to receive a bugcheck and have removed the block with this build.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Optional Features page in Settings appearing blank.

Fixed an issue where, when running corruption repair (DISM), the process stopped at 84.9 percent.

Fixed an issue where, after successfully completing installation of an update and rebooting the device, the Start menu Shutdown button still showed Update and Shutdown and Update and Restart.

Fixed an issue that could result in Windows updates failing with error 0x80070003.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes result in Settings crashing when pausing updates or the Windows Update settings page not loading.

Fixed an issue from the previous flight that was resulting in extra lines appearing in the taskbar jumplist.

Fixed in an issue resulting in a black window, with only a mouse being visible to others, when sharing a single app over Microsoft Teams.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Some devices may experience a bugcheck (GSOD) during the reboot to install this update. If this happens, log in, schedule a time for the update to install, and then log off all user profiles before the scheduled install time. The install will then proceed as expected.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When trying to use Win + PrtScn to capture a screenshot, the image is not saved to the Screenshots directory. For now, you’ll need to use one of the other options for taking screenshots, such as WIN + Shift + S.

Sticky Notes windows can’t be moved. As a workaround, when you set focus to Sticky Notes, press Alt + Space. This will bring up a menu that contains a Move option. Select it, then use either the arrow keys or the mouse to move the window.

Microsoft is looking into reports of some Insiders receiving driver compatibility warnings when attempting to update to a newer build in certain virtual environments.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock