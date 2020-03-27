KINGMAX unveils insanely fast PX4480 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

All solid state drives are fast -- when compared to a mechanical hard drive, at least. With that said, not all SSDs are created equally. SATA based SSDs are the slowest of the bunch, with PCIe-based drives being the fastest. Of course, there are different generations of PCIe that have gotten continually faster. Currently, consumers have access to some computers and motherboards with PCIe Gen 4.0.

If you have a newer computer with PCIe Gen 4.0, congratulations -- you have a nice rig. If your SSD isn't PCIe Gen 4.0, however, you might be missing out on some potential speed. There aren't many of those drives on the market, but today, one more is unveiled. Called "PX4480," this new SSD from KINGMAX is insanely fast, making SATA SSDs look like straight trash!

"KINGMAX’s latest M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 SSD PX4480 adopts a PCIe Gen 4.0 high-speed interface and meets NVMe 1.3 specifications. It can deliver stunning read/write speeds. It features incredibly high R/W speeds of up to 5,000MB/s(Read) and 4,400MB/s(Write), 8 to 9 times faster than the transmission connector of the SATA III interface, and has an increase of 50 percent in data R/W speeds compared with the PCIe 3.0 series SSD. Users can fully experience the higher speeds of PCIe SSDs when turning on devices, loading games, and transferring or saving data," says KINGMAX.

ALSO READ: ADATA launches super fast and diminutive SE760 external USB-C SSD for Windows, Mac, and Linux

The company further says, "PX4480 PCIe SSD adapts 3D NAND technology from high-end original manufacturers to deliver durability and high compatibility. Furthermore, its SLC Caching and DRAM cache buffer technology further accelerate response time for data transferring and saving. It supports E2E (End-to-End) Data Protection, LDPC (low density parity check), and ECC (error correction code), which improve data processing efficiency and ensure the accuracy and reliability of data integration. It also supports wear leveling technology and TRIM commands to achieve a longer lifespan."

KINGMAX shares the specifications below.

Interface PCIe Gen 4x4 Support NVMe 1.3 Support M.2 M key Capacity 500GB/1TB/2TB Sequential R/W Speed

(up to) 500GB 5000MB/s(R) 2500MB/s(W)

1000GB 5000MB/s(R) 4400MB/s(W)

2000GB 5000MB/s(R) 4400MB/s(W) Random R/W

4K IOPs (up to) 500GB 400K(R) 500K(W)

1000GB 600K(R) 500K(W)

2000GB 600K(R) 500K(W) TBW(SSD Endurance) 500GB 850TB

1000GB 1800TB

2000GB 3600TB Power Consumption 500GB 6.3W

1000GB 6.5W

2000GB 7.0W Shock resistance 1500G /0.5ms MTBF 1,700,000 hours Uncorrectable Bit Error Rate (UBER) < 1 sector per 10 16 bits read Dimension 22 mm (W) x 80 mm (L) Weight 8.5g Voltage 3.3V Operating temperature 0~70°C SLC Caching Yes DRAM Cache Buffer Yes Warranty 3 years

Unfortunately, KINGMAX is mum on both pricing and availability of the PX4480. Despite my best efforts, I could not find it for sale anywhere yet. What we do know for sure, however, is there will be three capacities from which to choose -- 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Photo Credit: Sergretouch / Shutterstock