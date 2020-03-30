BenQ launches TH685 HDR 1080P console gaming projector for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and more

If you are a console gamer, you probably have your gaming system hooked up to a TV. After all, this is what most people will connect their PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or Microsoft Xbox One up to. And for the most part, that make sense. But what if you want a really big screen without breaking the bank? When I say "big," I mean bigger than can be realistically achieved with a TV -- like, say, 150 inches. Well then, a projector is what you will need.

Unfortunately, projectors aren't typically designed for gaming, so there is a good chance you won't have a great experience due to lag. Today, BenQ hopes to change that with the all-new TH685 HDR 1080P console gaming projector. The company promises that the low input lag (8ms response time) will provide a superior console gaming experience compared to other projectors.

"Featuring more dynamic color range, TH685 is compatible with HDR through HDMI 2.0, allowing the projector to showcase a more colorful and higher contrast ratio than SDR. The new projector also introduces the RGBW color wheel to achieve 95 percent Rec. 709 color space without any loss of brightness to generate stunning color images even in brighter environments. For a more complete audiovisual dynamic, TH685 utilizes a 5W Trevolo Speaker with EQ Adjustment. With the new projector, users can witness incredible imagery accompanied by enhanced audio capabilities," says BenQ

The company further says, "For those who enjoying console gaming on a big screen TV, TH685 has the lowest input lag at 8.3 ms (1080p/120 Hz). TH685 also offers enhanced visibility with the use of Game Picture Mode, which creates higher contrast and fine-tuned gamma curve to allow gamers to see details more clearly in darker game settings, perfect for those who prefer to play RPGs. At 3,500 lumen brightness, TH685 can be used in any ambient lighting without impacting the projected image. In addition to the high brightness, TH685 also includes BenQ’s exclusive LumiExpert technology, which automatically adjusts the projector’s brightness based on the ambient light in its direct surroundings. The 3D projector also has a digital vertical lens shift for flexible installation and 15,000 lamp hours."

Steve Yang, director of BenQ Corporation, provides the following statement.

The new TH685 creates spectacular visuals in any lighting environment, so consumers can enjoy high-quality content anywhere in their home. With new key features like the Trevolo Speaker, LumiExpert and Game Picture Mode, this projector is the perfect choice for gaming and entertainment enthusiasts alike and offers true competition when comparing the projector versus TV.

BenQ shares specifications below.

Projection System DLP Resolution 1080p (1920x1080) Resolution Support VGA(640 x 480) to WUXGA(1920 x 1200) Brightness (ANSI lumens) 3500lm Contrast Ratio (FOFO) 10,000:1 Display Color 30 Bits (1.07 billion colors) Native Aspect Ratio 16:9 Light Source Lamp Light Source Life Normal 4,000 hours, Eco 10,000 hours, SmartEco 8,000 hours, LampSave 15,000 hours Throw Ratio 1.13~1.46, 100" @ 2.5m (100" @ 96 inch) Zoom Ratio 1.3x Digital Lens Shift Vertical ±5% Keystone Adjustment Auto 1D Vertical ±30 degrees Projection Offset 105% Clear Image Size (Diagonal) 60"~200" Image Size 30"~300" Horizontal Frequency 15K~102KHz Vertical Scan Rate 23~120Hz Picture Mode Bright / Living Room / Cinema / Sports / Game / (3D)* / User 1 / User 2 Color Wheel Segment 6 segment (RGBWYC) Color Wheel Speed 2X(2D/3D, 50Hz/60Hz) , 3D max 144Hz Rec.709 Coverage 95% Speaker 5W Chamber Speaker x 1 PC (D-Sub) X1 Monitor Out (D-Sub) X1 HDMI X2 (HDCP2.2) USB Type A X1 (1.5A power) Audio in (3.5mm Mini Jack) X1 Audio out (3.5mm Mini Jack) X1 RS232 (DB-9pin) X1 IR Receiver X2 (Front / Top) Security Bar Yes (Security Bar, Kensington Lock) HDR Yes (HDR10, HLG) CinemaMaster Audio+2 Yes LumiExpert Yes

If you want to buy you own BenQ TH685 HDR 1080P console gaming projector, it can be ordered here immediately for $799. Keep in mind, while it is designed for gaming, it will work well for anything, really, such as watching movies or displaying spreadsheets in an office setting.