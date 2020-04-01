Integrated deployment approach plugs the gap between data science and production

No Comments

plugging a gap

While data is essential to businesses it increasingly seems that there is a gap between creating data science and actually using the information in production.

Open source analytics company KNIME is aiming to eliminate this gap with the launch of Integrated Deployment.

Until now, the process of moving a data model into production and applying it to new customers has required manual replication of the exact data creation and model settings to ensure that the model could be usable in production. With KNIME Integrated Deployment, however, the created model as well as all required steps and settings are automatically captured and packaged so that the entire production process is, for the first time, instantly available for production use.

"Our open approach and close collaboration with the community means that KNIME is always at the forefront of what is possible in data science. Integrated Deployment represents another big step forward," says Michael Berthold, CEO and co-founder of KNIME. "This solves perhaps one of the biggest problems in data science today by completely eliminating the gap between the art of data science creation and moving the results into production."

It works using the open-source KNIME Analytics Platform where a workflow is created to generate an optimal model. Integrated Deployment then allows a data scientist to mark the portions of the workflow that would be necessary for running in a production environment, including data creation and preparation as well as the model itself, and save them automatically as workflows with all appropriate settings and transformations included. There is no limitation to this identification process and it can be simple or as complex as the project requires.

You can find out more on the KNIME website.

Image Credit: wan wei/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Slack launches new integrations for Microsoft Teams and more

Manjaro Linux and TUXEDO Computers launch custom InfinityBook laptop

Integrated deployment approach plugs the gap between data science and production

Wipe entire drives quickly, safely and easily with O&O DiskErase

How Malicious Azure apps can be used to target Office 365

Ubuntu Linux publisher Canonical launches Managed Apps for enterprise DevOps teams

Zoom claims to offer end-to-end encryption -- even though that's not strictly true

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft may hide the Control Panel in Windows 10

32 Comments

Linux Mint 20 is 64-bit only, based on Ubuntu 20.04, and named 'Ulyana'

28 Comments

Office 365 becomes Microsoft 365 -- a 'subscription service for your life'

28 Comments

Suffering from slower internet? IObit makes Internet Booster PRO free

17 Comments

KINGMAX unveils insanely fast PX4480 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

13 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.