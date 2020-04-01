Manjaro Linux and TUXEDO Computers launch custom InfinityBook laptop

TUXEDO Computers is a pretty cool company that not only sells machines running Linux, but partners with Linux distribution developers for officially licensed branded laptops too. For instance, Tuxedo partnered with Kubuntu on the official Focus laptop. It's a great way for Linux users to represent their favorite Linux-based operating system while also financially supporting the developers.

Today, Manjaro Linux and TUXEDO Computers launch the InfinityBook Manjaro laptop. This is Tuxedo's 15.6-inch InfinityBook, customized with Manjaro branding and that Linux-based operating system pre-installed.

"This is the perfect symbiosis of hardware and software in one device: TUXEDO Computers provides its InfinityBook Pro 15 and the Manjaro team provides the corresponding operating system. Additionally, the device can be configured according to customer requirements: Up to 64 GB RAM are possible as well as the 10th generation of a Core i7 processor and up to 2 TB memory," says Manjaro Linux and TUXEDO Computers.

The companies further explain, "Customers can also enjoy the Super Tux key and an individual setting of the keyboard's background colors. Furthermore, the notebook receives an individual laser engraving with a special logo on the display back. Packaging designed by Manjaro completes the overall package of the InfinityBook Manjaro."

Manjaro Linux and TUXEDO Computers share the default configuration below.

Display: Full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-Panel non-glare

Chassis: Manjaro housing

Memory: 8GB (1x 8GB) 2666Mhz Samsung

Processor: Intel Core i5-10210U (4x 1.6-4.2GHz Quad-Core, 8 Threads, 6MB Cache, 15W TDP)

Storage: 250 GB Samsung 860 EVO (M.2 SATAIII)

Wireless: Intel Dual AC 9260 and Bluetooth 5 (up to 1730Mbps)

Operating System: Manjaro Xfce

Warranty: 24 months / 2 years warranty

The default configuration listed above will run you 1,099 EUR, which is approximately $1,203 USD. It can be ordered here. That is rather expensive for such meager specifications. With that said, upgrades are reasonably priced, so if you do decide to buy it, I would recommend choosing 16GB of RAM, an NVMe SSD, and a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) card. If you are having it shipped to the USA, be sure to choose a USA keyboard and power cord too.