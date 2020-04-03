Is coronavirus going to break the internet?

No Comments

Breaking internet header

With the current pandemic leading to many more people working from home, we could be looking at a permanent shift in working patterns over the longer term.

But the question many people are asking is can the internet cope? Tech education site Computer Science Zone has created an infographic looking at the effect of more remote working on the internet.

Increased use is mainly being driven by things like video calling and VPN, but entertainment is clearly a factor too, with AT&T reporting an all time high in Netflix streaming on March 25th. Four out of 10 US cities have seen broadband services slow down. Service providers are rising to the challenge though by granting access to unused mobile bandwidth and streaming services restricting HD access.

One of the problems highlighted is that home broadband services typically prioritize download speeds, but business tools like video conferencing rely on fast uploads too.

You can see the full graphic which includes tips on how to optimize your connection below.

Coronavirus internet infographic

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Virtual Teams for Dummies' ($17.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Is coronavirus going to break the internet?

If you used Firefox to access Twitter, your non-public info may have been exposed

Rivet Networks unveils Killer E3100 2.5 Gbps gaming Ethernet controller

Grand National goes virtual to give fans their racing fix

Events tracking tool helps track and guard against phishing and spam campaigns

Poor audio quality on calls can lead to lost productivity

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint 20 is 64-bit only, based on Ubuntu 20.04, and named 'Ulyana'

58 Comments

Office 365 becomes Microsoft 365 -- a 'subscription service for your life'

35 Comments

KINGMAX unveils insanely fast PX4480 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

15 Comments

Apple buys Dark Sky, and that’s terrible news for Android users

12 Comments

Not just the end of IT, the end of IT contractors

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.