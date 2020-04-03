Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS 'Focal Fossa' Beta now available for download

No Comments

Today is Friday, meaning later this afternoon, we will officially be starting the weekend! Woo-hoo! Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, many of us will be spending our weekend downtime indoors once again. Sigh. The weekend is far less exciting when you've been self-quarantining for weeks due to a pandemic.

Thankfully, we can all still have plenty of fun while indoors thanks to the internet. Not only can we stream video and music, but we can play online video games too. If you are a computer nerd, however, I have a much better suggestion -- install the Ubuntu Beta! That's right, Linux fans, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS "Focal Fossa" Beta is now available for download. This doesn't just include the "vanilla" GNOME version either, but other variants like Kubuntu and Xubuntu as well.

"The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the Beta release of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop, Server, and Cloud products. 20.04 LTS, codenamed 'Focal Fossa,' continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs," says Iain Lane,  Software Engineer, Canonical.

Lane further says, "This Beta release includes images from not only the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, but also the Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, UbuntuKylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu flavours. The Beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper image build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of 20.04 LTS that should be representative of the features intended to ship with the final release expected on April 23rd, 2020."

If you want to test Ubuntu 20.04 Beta, you can download an image using one of the links below. Before you install it, you should read the official release notes found here. Don't forget, this is pre-release software -- bugs are very likely (including potential data loss). Please install at your own risk!

Photo credit:  VladOrlov / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microservices, identity, and privacy by design

How real-time AI can help make decisions throughout the customer journey

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS 'Focal Fossa' Beta now available for download

Hands-on with Facebook's relaunched Messenger for Windows and Mac

IBM Open Source Community Grant goes to internship and mentoring program Outreachy

Apple accidentally leaks details of its unreleased AirTags tracking tags

qBittorrent warns users not to install the Microsoft Store version

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint 20 is 64-bit only, based on Ubuntu 20.04, and named 'Ulyana'

58 Comments

Office 365 becomes Microsoft 365 -- a 'subscription service for your life'

35 Comments

KINGMAX unveils insanely fast PX4480 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

16 Comments

Apple buys Dark Sky, and that’s terrible news for Android users

12 Comments

Not just the end of IT, the end of IT contractors

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.