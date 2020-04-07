New email service aims to give users full control of their inboxes

No Comments

Holding email icon

Email is now the primary form of communication for most people, but a side effect of that is it's also become the primary means of distributing malware and other threats as well as becoming an advertising medium.

Edison Software has announced that this summer it's launching OnMail, which it claims is the first mail service to provide users with full control over what can enter their inboxes.

OnMail uses a simplified mailbox design built for more natural usability and common-sense functionality that parallels the way consumers use and think about email. It also offers consumers a revolutionary new Permission Control technology invented by Edison that allows users to approve or reject email senders they do or don't want to take up space in their mailbox.

Additional features of the service include superior search retrieval capability, large attachment support, automatic read receipt blocking without disabling images, enhanced speed of delivery, and much more.

"We've invested years as a company working to bring back happiness to the inbox," says Mikael Berner, CEO, and co-founder at Edison Software. "OnMail is built from the ground up to change mail. Nobody should fear giving out their address or have to create multiple accounts to escape an overcrowded mailbox."

There are no advertisements or read receipts being served at any level of the OnMail service, so users can take back the convenience and privacy of using email without being personally targeted. However, users can opt-in to share de-identified data with Edison for its research-backed business model.

You can sign up now to be one of the first to get an invitation to join when the service launches by visiting www.onmail.com.

Image credit: Georgejmclittle / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New email service aims to give users full control of their inboxes

Taiwanese government bans agencies from using Zoom because of security concerns

Chinese APTs have been targeting Linux servers for almost a decade

Fintech firm Curve launches numberless cards for investors in Europe

BullGuard supports small businesses with three months free Small Office Security

Hiring and employment during COVID-19

Cybersecurity 2020: The trends SMBs will need to prepare for

Most Commented Stories

American schools are banning Zoom and switching to Microsoft Teams

88 Comments

Linux Mint 20 is 64-bit only, based on Ubuntu 20.04, and named 'Ulyana'

59 Comments

Microsoft Edge is now the second most popular web browser

41 Comments

Apple buys Dark Sky, and that’s terrible news for Android users

13 Comments

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen Review: imperfect, yet magical

10 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.