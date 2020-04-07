New email service aims to give users full control of their inboxes

Email is now the primary form of communication for most people, but a side effect of that is it's also become the primary means of distributing malware and other threats as well as becoming an advertising medium.

Edison Software has announced that this summer it's launching OnMail, which it claims is the first mail service to provide users with full control over what can enter their inboxes.

OnMail uses a simplified mailbox design built for more natural usability and common-sense functionality that parallels the way consumers use and think about email. It also offers consumers a revolutionary new Permission Control technology invented by Edison that allows users to approve or reject email senders they do or don't want to take up space in their mailbox.

Additional features of the service include superior search retrieval capability, large attachment support, automatic read receipt blocking without disabling images, enhanced speed of delivery, and much more.

"We've invested years as a company working to bring back happiness to the inbox," says Mikael Berner, CEO, and co-founder at Edison Software. "OnMail is built from the ground up to change mail. Nobody should fear giving out their address or have to create multiple accounts to escape an overcrowded mailbox."

There are no advertisements or read receipts being served at any level of the OnMail service, so users can take back the convenience and privacy of using email without being personally targeted. However, users can opt-in to share de-identified data with Edison for its research-backed business model.

You can sign up now to be one of the first to get an invitation to join when the service launches by visiting www.onmail.com.

Image credit: Georgejmclittle / Shutterstock