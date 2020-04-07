New solution brings SD-WAN capabilities to securing endpoints

Business workloads are increasingly moving to multi-cloud and SaaS environments and at the same time the endpoint estate is diversifying to include increasing numbers of mobile and IoT devices.

As a result, CIOs and IT teams are struggling to orchestrate and enforce uniform security and compliance policies across distributed workloads and fixed, mobile and IoT devices. Enterprise mobility and connectivity specialist Asavie though has a solution.

It's launching Asavie SD Edge, a clientless solution that unifies the management of mobile and IoT endpoints within the enterprise SD-WAN, offering enterprise CIOs uniform visibility and control without any compromise on security or performance.

"Asavie SD Edge solidifies our position in the market for private networks as a service and delivers positive business outcomes for enterprises," says Ralph Shaw, CEO of Asavie. "We developed this solution to meet the demands of our service provider partners and end-user enterprises. As a result of 5G technologies, they are managing accelerated growth in the number of mobile endpoints and mobile traffic. Our next-generation, distributed Asavie SD Edge solution gives CIOs unified visibility and control across all mobile and IoT endpoints, offering zero trust network access for security and intelligent insights. We are committed to solving the challenges faced by IT and network teams, and helping to unlock the true potential of digital business."

Features of SD Edge include the ability to manage fixed, mobile and IoT estate as a Mobile SD Branch through a single management UI for greater efficiency and flexibility. Mobile and IoT devices can seamlessly access the enterprise private network, with secure breakout to the internet and consistent security policies, removing the need for siloed management of assets.

It's clientless, with no software required on the device. It also has advanced AI algorithms for enhanced security and notifications to ensure the CIO has a holistic view of the entire endpoint estate and can modify policies as required. Remote workers get the same secure experience as if they were in the office, with remote access to business-critical applications on-premise and in cloud.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock