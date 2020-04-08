Philips ST702BK ActionFit Wireless Sports Earbuds come with UV cleaning case to fight Coronavirus

Bluetooth headphones and earbuds, such as Apple Airpods, are all the rage these days. It's not hard to see why this is -- many smartphone-makers have removed the 3.5mm port from their devices. Of course, the missing headphone jack is not the only reason -- Bluetooth models can also be better for those that exercise, as there aren't any wires to get tangled during activity.

Of course, with the Covid 19 Coronavirus on everyone's minds these days, I can understand why some wouldn't want to stick any earbuds -- wired or wireless -- into their ears. If a virus or bacteria is on an earbud, and you insert it into your ear, you could be unintentionally introducing disease into your body. Thankfully, Philips has new wireless earbuds that may solve this dilemma. Called "T702BK ActionFit Wireless Sports Earbuds," they come with a charging case that features ultraviolet (UV) cleaning. In other words, while you are charging them, and before you put them into your ears, they are being disinfected by UV light. Even AirPods can't do that!

"Built into its charging case with hygiene in mind is a UV light designed to kill bacteria that can take up residence in any earbud. Its UV light automatically and safely sanitizes the earbuds during charging keeping the earbuds clean and users healthy. Rated IPX5 soak-resistant, these true wireless sports earbuds are the perfect workout companion. With IPX5, the earbuds are resistant to sustained training in rain, sweaty gym sessions, most water activities and they can even be worn in the shower. Users can enjoy a worry-free workout," says Philips.

The company further says, "Easily pair the Philips ActionFit Wireless Earbuds to a mobile phone or tablet on the go for chatting or music listening. User friendly buttons on the earbuds allow to you to play, pause, answer calls or adjust volume. The earbuds have six hours of play time and up to 18 hours of playtime with a fully charged case. Its Quick Charge capability means a further 1.5 hours of playback is available in just 15 minutes. The earbuds come with three interchangeable soft rubberized ear-tip wings that fit securely under the ear ridge to ensure the perfect seal."

Philips shares specifications below.

Acoustic system: Closed

Magnet type: NdFeB

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Speaker diameter: 6 mm

Frequency range: 20 - 20,000 Hz

Sensitivity: 94 dB

Diaphragm: PET

If you want your own Philips ActionFit Wireless Sports Earbuds, you can buy them here now. The MSRP is $179.99, but as of today, Amazon is selling them for a mere $139.99!