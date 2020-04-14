Leviton launches DW15R Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet

Having a smart home doesn't have to be an expensive affair these days. In fact, it can be downright affordable to add some intelligence to your residence. Want to turn on lamps with your voice? An Echo Dot can be had for less than $30, and Amazon is littered with inexpensive adapters that will turn your existing electrical outlets into "smart" outlets. If you want a more classy look, however, you are better off replacing the wall outlet entirely with a smart model (be sure to hire an electrician if you don't know how). Even though the functionality is essentially the same, it will simply look much better.

If you want a smart outlet, you should definitely stick to a reputable brand, and when it comes to electrical products, Leviton is one of the most trusted. Today, it launches the DW15R Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet. The tamper resistance aspect is a must for homes with children, as the integrated shutters can minimize the possibility of injury or death if a foreign object is inserted. Best of all, it doesn't just work with lamps, but with pretty much anything that plugs into an electrical outlet, such as a coffee maker, hot iron, or fan. Convenience aside, you can have peace of mind when away from home by knowing you can always cut power to something you may have accidentally left on.

"This new device, which is designed to match other existing outlets throughout a home, allows homeowners to turn lamps or other small appliances that are plugged into the top receptacle on and off through the My Leviton app. The device is compatible with Google Assistant devices and all products that support Amazon Alexa, providing voice control such as, 'Alexa, turn entryway outlet off.' Both receptacles in the Wi-Fi outlet are tamper-resistant, featuring built-in shutters to prevent the insertion of unintended foreign objects and potential electrical shock," says Leviton

The company further says, "The outlet's vanishing feedback LED can be adjusted to an individual’s preferred settings through the My Leviton app. This can include showing the load status, having the LED lit to help locate the Wi-Fi outlet in the dark or keeping the LED off if the device is installed in a bedroom or other light-sensitive area of the home. The Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet does not require a hub, and the intelligence is built into itself. A Wi-Fi connection is all homeowners need for fast set-up and they can rest assured knowing that their schedules will continue to run even during temporary internet outages."

Tom Morgan, Director of Product Management for Leviton, provides the following statement.

As homeowners increasingly adopt smart home technology, many are looking for solutions that go unnoticed throughout the house and that don’t require additional devices that would add to clutter, like a hub or a bulky plug-in. That’s why we have focused on designing the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet as a solution to seamlessly match a homeowners’ existing aesthetic. The device was also made to be as slim as possible for easy installation, while still providing homeowners with our award-wining smart home capabilities.

The Leviton DW15R Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet is available immediately here for $49.99. Is that a lot of money for a smart electrical outlet? I suppose, but you are getting a high-quality product from a company you can trust, and the tamper resistance could prove invaluable. It is only being sold in white, but Leviton promises color changing kits will soon be available that can transform it to black, brown, gray, ivory, or light almond.