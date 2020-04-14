Hundreds of thousands of stolen Zoom accounts for sale on hacker forums for next to nothing

Problems for Zoom and users of the videoconferencing software seem just about unending. Following on from the revelation that a number of account credentials were available on the dark web, a new report shows that in fact there are credentials for hundreds of thousands of accounts available on hacking forums.

In all, over half a million account details have been found available -- some sold for fractions of a penny, and others made available completely free of charge.

News of the availability of more than 500,000 Zoom accounts comes courtesy of BleepingComputer after it spoke with cybersecurity firm Cyble. The company noticed a huge number of account details available for sale at the beginning of the month; it was even able to make a bulk purchase of 530,000 email, password, meeting ID and host PIN combinations for a mere $0.002 per account.

At least a portion of the credentials were found to be genuine, and a number of them -- including some relating to universities -- were made available for free. Some of the accounts details that were for sale belonged to large companies.

However, some of the passwords were found to be old, suggesting that a percentage of the information may have been obtained from historic credential stuffing attacks.

Image credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock