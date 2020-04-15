F-Secure launches protection and response service to protect remote workers

With a sudden shift to remote working many companies are faced with lowering quality controls and making short term tactical fixes to support their remote workforce, increasing their exposure to threats and cyberattacks.

Security specialist F-Secure has launched a new offering based on its award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service, F-Secure Countercept.

F-Secure Countercept Rapid, can be deployed in days and offers flexible pricing and operational simplicity to help it fit businesses' changing needs. It offers a fully-managed service that helps organizations hunt down threats and detect advanced attackers within minutes.

"Remote work is the 2020 security trend nobody predicted. Developments such as increasing numbers of exposed RDP ports, more unpatched devices, and the ad-hoc introduction of BYOD policies, are new opportunities for attackers," says F-Secure's executive vice president Tim Orchard. "The smart way to do security provides companies with one or more safety nets while critical resources, such as email and other vital communication channels, continue to do their jobs."

Key features include simplified onboarding, advanced threat hunting and 24/7 detection and response services. It's also easy to upgrade to F-Secure Countercept's full service if required. There are personalized insights into tactical deployments, rapid notification of detections and an immediate remote response capability.

"The shift to remote work has bigger security implications than people realize. In many cases, the additional challenges can quickly overwhelm companies’ limited security manpower," Orchard adds. "F-Secure Countercept Rapid is essentially a no-strings attached way to quickly acquire world-class detection and response capabilities without worrying about how it fits into a long-term security strategy."

You can find out more about F-Secure Countercept Rapid on the company's site.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock