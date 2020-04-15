Kaspersky launches new tool to control shadow IT

Shadow IT

With many more people working from home currently the risks to business data from the use of potentially insecure applications is increased.

Kaspersky is launching a new version of its Endpoint Security Cloud, which will enable businesses to control the unauthorized use of potentially insecure applications and sites by employees whilst working from home.

A cloud discovery feature allows businesses to establish a list of authorized cloud services which meet corporate security policies, and ensure this list is adhered to. Data about applications is given in a dashboard, which allows administrators to tweak access for different user profiles, and set privileges for different groups of users according to their working needs.

In addition, to help organizations keep their cloud email inboxes and collaboration tools safe, Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud now includes Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365. This protects all Office 365 applications, including Exchange Online, OneDrive and SharePoint Online, and ensures secure file sharing through Microsoft Teams. In addition, scanning of files uploaded into SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Microsoft Teams ensures that malware isn’t spread across corporate endpoints.

"Remote working is currently the only way to keep more business operating during these turbulent times," says Sergey Martsynkyan, head of B2B product marketing at Kaspersky. "This means extra challenges for those who administrate IT and have to ensure cybersecurity within their company -- because they need to control shadow IT so that it doesn't harm corporate data or expose businesses to cyberthreats. There is no way to easily stop this, but Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud is arming businesses with the necessary tools to take control, along with proven endpoint and Microsoft Office 365 protection all in one."

You can find out more and sign up for a free trial on the Kaspersky site.

Photo Credit: Hans-Joachim Roy/Shutterstock

