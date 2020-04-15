Microsoft announces extended support dates for older versions of Windows

No Comments

Microsoft building in California

Having already extended the end of service date for Windows 10 version 1709 because of coronavirus, Microsoft has now announced that it is doing the same for Windows 10 version 1809.

Just as with Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, the October 2018 Update will now be supported for an extra six months. Previously due to reach end of service on May 12, 2020, the Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, IoT Core and Server editions of the operating system will now be supported until November 10 this year.

See also:

The move is hardly surprising considering the level of disruption the coronavirus pandemic has caused to numerous industries around the world, and it will come as good news to companies and individuals who have not taken the time to upgrade their systems yet. Microsoft says that it took the decision after "evaluating the public health situation and understand the impact this is having on many of our customers".

In a support article entitled "Lifecycle changes to end of support and servicing dates", Microsoft explains:

Windows 10, version 1809 (Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, IoT Core). The final security update for this version will be released on November 10, 2020, instead of May 12, 2020. In addition, we are temporarily pausing Microsoft initiated feature updates for Home and Pro editions running on version 1809. The rollout process restart for Microsoft-initiated feature updates for devices running on Windows 10, version 1809 will be dramatically slowed and closely monitored in advance of the delayed November 10, 2020 end of service date to provide adequate time for a smooth update process. See Windows Message Center for more information.

Windows Server, version 1809 (Datacenter, Standard). The final security update for this version will be released on November 10, 2020, instead of May 12, 2020.

The affected versions of Windows will receive monthly security updates only from June to November.

Image credit: Walter Cicchetti / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google launches free YouTube Video Builder beta for time-strapped creators

All core GitHub features are now free

Kaspersky launches new tool to control shadow IT

Microsoft fixes multiple actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities as part of Patch Tuesday

Microsoft announces extended support dates for older versions of Windows

Silicon Power PC60 portable USB-C SSD is thin, fast, and beautiful

Leviton launches DW15R Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet

Most Commented Stories

Give your dated Windows 10 mouse cursors a modern makeover

28 Comments

Apple and Google join forces to spy on Android and iPhone users for Coronavirus purposes

22 Comments

Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use

8 Comments

You can finally buy the System76 Lemur Pro -- and if you love Linux you totally should!

8 Comments

Zoom is taking steps to improve privacy and security, and to prevent Zoombombing

8 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.