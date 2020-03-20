Microsoft teases new Windows 10 UI including updated Start menu

No Comments

Updated Windows 10 UI

Microsoft recently announced that Windows 10 had hit the milestone of running on a billion devices. To mark this, the operating system team created a celebratory video. What's interesting about this video is the fact that it gives us a glimpse of new features coming to Windows 10, as well as changes to the UI.

We've already had a hint of the direction Microsoft is going in aesthetically with the roll-out of new icons, but this new video also shows off the redesigned Start menu, wider adoption of Fluid UI, and an updated version of File Explorer

See also:

The video was shared on Instagram by Microsoft's chief product officer, Panos Panay. While it is fairly low resolution thanks to being shared on the social video-sharing site, and it is also quite fast-paced, we still get a tantalizing teaser of what Microsoft has planned for Windows 10.

Check out the video below:

Live Tiles are fair less prominent in the new Start menu which has been given a much cleaner look. There is a sense of minimalism with the expansion of Fluid UI, which has now spread to context menus, and the new File Explorer design is likely to prove a hit with fans of a cleaner, clear look.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Netflix and YouTube reduce streaming quality during coronavirus pandemic

Microsoft announces DirectX 12 Ultimate with improved raytracing

Microsoft teases new Windows 10 UI including updated Start menu

Microsoft is delaying end of service for Windows 10 version 1709 because of coronavirus

MacBook Air (2020) is the Apple laptop most folks should buy

New decentralized cloud storage service set to take on AWS

Get 'Hands-On Dark Web Analysis' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft pesters people to use even more of its services with Windows 10 nag screen

34 Comments

Windows 10 is finally -- officially -- on 1 billion devices

32 Comments

Apple unveils iPad Pro with trackpad support, signaling eventual death of Mac

19 Comments

Microsoft launches Bing Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker

17 Comments

Power, speed and compatibility: Microsoft reveals full specs for the upcoming Xbox Series X

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.