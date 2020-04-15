Microsoft fixes multiple actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities as part of Patch Tuesday

No Comments

Colorful Microsoft logo

Microsoft's monthly Patch Tuesday security updates are always important, but the ones released this week are particularly important. Not only do the fixes address numerous zero-day vulnerabilities, but the security flaws they fix were being actively exploited.

In all, Microsoft has plugged 113 CVE-numbered vulnerabilities this month. 17 of these are marked as being critical, and 96 as important.

See also:

Two of the security flaws that were under active exploitation are CVE-2020-1020 and CVE-2020-0938. These are issues with the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library which could allow for remote code execution, and even allow an attacker to create user accounts with full system rights on devices running Windows 7, 8 and 10.

The patches also include a fix for the CVE-2020-1027 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability. Microsoft explains:

An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in the way that the Windows Kernel handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could execute code with elevated permissions.

To exploit the vulnerability, a locally authenticated attacker could run a specially crafted application.

The security update addresses the vulnerability by ensuring the Windows Kernel properly handles objects in memory.

Full details about what was released this Patch Tuesday are available here.

Image credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google launches free YouTube Video Builder beta for time-strapped creators

All core GitHub features are now free

Kaspersky launches new tool to control shadow IT

Microsoft fixes multiple actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities as part of Patch Tuesday

Microsoft announces extended support dates for older versions of Windows

Silicon Power PC60 portable USB-C SSD is thin, fast, and beautiful

Leviton launches DW15R Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet

Most Commented Stories

Give your dated Windows 10 mouse cursors a modern makeover

28 Comments

Apple and Google join forces to spy on Android and iPhone users for Coronavirus purposes

22 Comments

Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use

8 Comments

You can finally buy the System76 Lemur Pro -- and if you love Linux you totally should!

8 Comments

Zoom is taking steps to improve privacy and security, and to prevent Zoombombing

8 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.