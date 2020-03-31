Microsoft releases out-of-band update to fix VPN bug

After installing February's KB4535996 update, some Windows 10 users started to experience VPN problems. Microsoft promised to release an off-schedule update for the issue which was causing connectivity issues. Now the company has made good on that promise.

In all, there are four different updates available. You need to install the correct one according to the version of Windows 10 you are running.

The patch is not being made available via Windows Update, so you'll have to download it manually if you need it. Microsoft says: "Out-of-band optional update is available for internet connectivity issues on devices with manual or auto-configured proxies including VPNs".

The company goes on to say:

An out-of-band optional update is now available on the Microsoft Update Catalog to address a known issue whereby devices using a proxy, especially those using a virtual private network (VPN), might show limited or no internet connection status. We recommend you only install this optional update if you are affected by this issue.

Here are the links you need:

Windows 10, version 1909 (KB4554364)

Windows 10, version 1903 (KB4554364)

Windows 10, version 1809 (KB4554354)

Windows 10, version 1803 (KB4554349)

Windows 10, version 1709 (KB4554342)

