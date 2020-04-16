Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a beautiful Android 10 tablet that comes with an S Pen

If you are an iPhone user, and you want a tablet, you should absolutely get an iPad. Why? Because not only do they share the same App Store (meaning you can often buy an app once and have it on both devices), but also, they can be linked so you get text messages and phone calls on the iPad. The problem? Most of the world uses Android smartphones -- not iPhone. Unfortunately, quality Android tablets are becoming increasingly more rare.

Thankfully, some companies are still making Android tablets consumers will actually want, and today, a new one is announced by Samsung. Called "Galaxy Tab S6 Lite," the tablet runs Android 10 and comes with an S Pen included. This device is designed with a focus on media consumption, so it has a big beautiful display and dual AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. It even comes with complimentary access to YouTube Premium for four months.

"With a 10.4-inch screen and narrow bezels, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite benefits from a wide and immersive display. The lightweight and compact design makes it the ideal tablet for multitasking, notetaking and watching videos or movies. Equipped with the latest version of One UI, optimized for the larger tablet screen, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a more intuitive visual interface and simplified navigation tools, making switching between multiple applications smooth and effortless so that you can focus on the task at hand," says Samsung.

The Galaxy-maker further says, "Whether you are using your tablet for work, study, or just during downtime at home, the updated S Pen is the perfect notetaking and multitasking assistant. The new S Pen has a refreshed design that makes it as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen. Weighing only 7.03g, the S Pen is light and easy-to-use, and its improved pen latency and 0.7mm pen tip deliver greater precision for note-taking and drawing. When you’re finished capturing your ideas, the S Pen snaps magnetically onto the right side of the tablet, or to the optional book cover case, making it easy to use without the concern of misplacing it. The S Pen on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also battery-free, so you never have to worry about losing charge when using your S Pen."

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Product Planning Team, Mobile Communication Business, Samsung Electronics, provides the following statement.

We understand how busy modern life can be, as our work becomes more flexible and blends with our personal time. Consumers need a versatile device that can integrate seamlessly into their everyday lifestyle. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the new S Pen are packed with the latest technology to help people stay organized, multitask and capture ideas effortlessly, allowing them to spend time on what matters most to them.

Samsung shares specifications below. All of the specs are quite good for the money, but unfortunately, it maxes out at Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and does not have the latest-and-greatest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). That is hardly a deal-breaker though.

Display 10.4-inch 2000x1200 (WUXGA+) TFT OS Android 10 (One UI 2) Color Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink Dimension, Weight 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm, 465g (LTE ver: 467g) Camera Rear 8MP (F1.9) Front 5MP (F2.0) Memory / Storage 4GB RAM

64GB / 128GB Internal Storage

MicroSD Slot (Up to 1TB) Processor Quad core 2.3GHz + Quad core 1.7GHz Battery 7,040mAh (Typical), AFC Connectivity Wi-Fi, BT Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz+5GHz, Wi-Fi Direct, BT 5.0 LTE 3CA (Cat.11) (Optional) Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, RGB, Hall Sensor GPS GPS + GLONASS Audio Dual Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Video Recording: FHD (1920x1080) @ 30fps

Playback: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) | @120fps Accessories Book cover, Headset, USB Connector, Battery Pack, Charging dock

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android 10 tablet can be had later this quarter (Q2 2020) starting at a reasonable $349. Keep in mind, that price includes the S Pen, while Apple charges extra for its Pencil when you buy an iPad.

There will be three colors from which to choose -- Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray. The company will also sell an optional "book cover" that protects the screen when not in use, which will also be available in the three aforementioned colors.