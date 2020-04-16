New tools help automate container security

Containerization is increasingly popular, but its adoption presents challenges when it comes to vulnerability management and protection.

DevOps security specialist NeuVector is launching new features for its platform aimed at enterprise teams.

Platform additions include a new Vulnerability and Compliance Explorer for quickly investigating, prioritizing, reporting, and mitigating potentially damaging vulnerability and compliance issues. High performance large-registry scanning and enhanced host (node) security processes have also been added.

Using the Explorer teams can assess the current state of container security by identifying assets, scanning registries, and receiving comprehensive reports. They can then prioritize which images, nodes, or containers are most in need of attention and respond to and mitigate any areas with security and compliance risk.

"Today's additions to the NeuVector platform make it even easier for DevOps and security teams to achieve end-to-end vulnerability insight and protection -- helping them get in front of any issues and ensure their security compliance," says Gary Duan, chief technology officer at NeuVector. "Alongside our new high-performance parallel scanning and reinforced host process protections, we’re proud to make these key platform additions available to our customers. There's no easier or more thorough way to automate container security across the entire lifecycle."

The release also introduces high performance scanning for images in large registries. DevOps teams can deploy additional scanners to run in parallel, quickly scanning registries with thousands or even tens of thousands of images.

In addition host processes are baselined and hosts can be put into an alert-or-block mode if suspicious activity is detected.

You can find out more on the NeuVector site.

Image credit: mikkolem/depositphotos.com