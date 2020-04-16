Zoom releases software update to improve passwords, protect meeting IDs and secure cloud recordings

No Comments

Angled Zoom logo

Zoom has been forced to take a long, hard look at its security and privacy in recent weeks. The company has not only put a pause on new features, it is focusing instead on making existing options more secure.

In an update to the software, Zoom has taken steps to improve the security of passwords, as well as introducing random IDs for meetings. The company has also enhanced password protection for meeting recordings stored in the cloud, and added other key security features.

See also:

Having conducted a security audit of third-party file sharing via the likes of OneDrive and Dropbox, Zoom has now re-enabled the feature after temporarily removing it. Well-aware of the scrutiny it is under for numerous lapses in security and privacy, Zoom has used a blog post to highlight the changes it is introducing to help lock down the service.

Here's the full changelog for the software update:

  • Password requirements: For meetings and webinars, account owners and admins can now configure minimum meeting password requirements to adjust the minimum length and require letters, numbers, and special characters, or allow only numeric passwords. All free Basic accounts will have the alphanumeric option on by default.
  • Random meeting IDs: One-time randomly generated meetings IDs for newly scheduled meetings and webinars will be 11 digits instead of nine. Your Personal Meeting ID (PMI) will remain the same.
  • Cloud recordings: Password protection for shared cloud recordings is now on by default for all accounts. We've also enhanced the complexity of passwords on your cloud recordings. Existing shared recordings are not affected.
  • Third-party file sharing: You can once again use third-party platforms, such as Box, Dropbox, and OneDrive, to share across the Zoom platform. We temporarily disabled this feature and have restored it after a full security review of the process.
  • Zoom Chat message preview: Zoom Chat users can hide the message preview for desktop chat notifications. If this is turned off, you'll simply be alerted that you have a new message without displaying any message content.

See also: Michael Vi / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Zoom releases software update to improve passwords, protect meeting IDs and secure cloud recordings

Hackers are selling two serious Zoom zero-day vulnerabilities for $500,000

deepin Linux 20 Beta ready for download

You can buy the revolutionary Apple Magic Keyboard with trackpad right now

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19608, improves default apps experience

Economic uncertainty gives fintech apps a boost

Apple's new iPhone SE is as fast as the 11 Pro, but way more affordable

Most Commented Stories

Apple and Google join forces to spy on Android and iPhone users for Coronavirus purposes

22 Comments

Apple's new iPhone SE is as fast as the 11 Pro, but way more affordable

18 Comments

You can buy the revolutionary Apple Magic Keyboard with trackpad right now

9 Comments

Google bans Zoom and the US senate warns against its use

8 Comments

You can finally buy the System76 Lemur Pro -- and if you love Linux you totally should!

8 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.