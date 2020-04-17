Get 'Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies' ($25.99 value) FREE for a limited time

With more high-paying web development jobs opening every day, people with coding and web/app building skills are having no problems finding employment. If you’re a would-be developer looking to gain the know-how to build the interfaces, databases, and other features that run modern websites, web apps, and mobile apps, look no further. Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies is your go-to interpreter for speaking the languages that handle those tasks.

Get started with a refresher on the rules of coding before diving into the languages that build interfaces, add interactivity to the web, or store and deliver data to sites. When you're ready, jump into guidance on how to put it all together to build a site or create an app.

Highlights of this book include:

Get the lowdown on coding basics

Review HTML and CSS

Make sense of JavaScript, jQuery, PHP, and MySQL

Create code for web and mobile apps

There’s a whole world of opportunity out there for developers -- and this fast-track boot camp is here to help you acquire the skills you need to take your career to new heights!

Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies from Wiley usually retails for $25.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on April 22, so act fast.