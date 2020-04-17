Get 'Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies' ($25.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

With more high-paying web development jobs opening every day, people with coding and web/app building skills are having no problems finding employment. If you’re a would-be developer looking to gain the know-how to build the interfaces, databases, and other features that run modern websites, web apps, and mobile apps, look no further. Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies is your go-to interpreter for speaking the languages that handle those tasks.

Get started with a refresher on the rules of coding before diving into the languages that build interfaces, add interactivity to the web, or store and deliver data to sites. When you're ready, jump into guidance on how to put it all together to build a site or create an app.

Highlights of this book include:

  • Get the lowdown on coding basics
  • Review HTML and CSS
  • Make sense of JavaScript, jQuery, PHP, and MySQL
  • Create code for web and mobile apps

There’s a whole world of opportunity out there for developers -- and this fast-track boot camp is here to help you acquire the skills you need to take your career to new heights!

Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies from Wiley usually retails for $25.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on April 22, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Web Coding & Development All-in-One For Dummies' ($25.99 value) FREE for a limited time

MyFamilyTree 10 adds new interactive Fan chart view, introduces tool to resolve duplicates

Plex releases media server app Dash, and Plexamp player for Windows, mobile, macOS and Linux

Best Windows 10 apps this week

'Not a safe platform': India bans government officials from using Zoom -- but offers up some great security advice

Free security analytics helps fight remote worker threats

Microsoft readies Windows 10 May 2020 Update (20H1) for release

Most Commented Stories

Apple and Google join forces to spy on Android and iPhone users for Coronavirus purposes

23 Comments

Apple's new iPhone SE is as fast as the 11 Pro, but way more affordable

20 Comments

The Raspberry Pi-based server that could transform edge computing

14 Comments

You can buy the revolutionary Apple Magic Keyboard with trackpad right now

13 Comments

deepin Linux 20 Beta ready for download

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.